Career Retrospective

Photos: Seven-time WTA titlist Petkovic wraps up career

Former Top 10 player and fan favorite Andrea Petkovic called it a career on Tuesday at the age of 34.

Best wishes to Andrea Petkovic, who announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday, August 30, at age 34.

Germany’s Petkovic, who turned pro in 2006, peaked at World No.9 in the WTA singles rankings in 2011.

Petkovic won seven WTA singles titles, with her first coming at Bad Gastein in 2009. Her final title came in 2021, when she won her first title in six years at Cluj-Napoca (pictured).

In 2011, Petkovic reached the quarterfinals at three of the four Grand Slam events: the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open.

Three years later, Petkovic achieved her career-best Grand Slam result with a semifinal showing at 2014 Roland Garros.

Petkovic added to her accolades by winning her only WTA doubles title at Chicago in 2021. She partnered 46-year-old Kveta Peschke to the former WTA Doubles World No.1’s 36th and final title before Peschke’s own retirement.

Despite having a career with multiple lengthy interruptions due to injuries, Petkovic impressed with her resilience and perseverance to come back to top level each time.

Petkovic has also been a long-time crowd favorite, enlightening the tennis community with her wisdom, and entertaining fans with her wit and her signature post-match “Petkodances” (seen here showing one to Agnieszka Radwanska).

In Petkovic's last match, she put up an excellent fight before bowing out to reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in three sets in the first round of the 2022 US Open.

