2023 Australian Open

Joyful Garcia, triumphant Sabalenka, and more top pics from Melbourne

Review two outstanding weeks at the 2023 Australian Open with pictorial highlights from the year's first major.

World No.5 Aryna Sabalenka appeared in Melbourne seeking her first Grand Slam title. One week prior, she had won her first title in over a year, taking the Adelaide International 1 trophy without dropping a set.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Aussie great Samantha Stosur called it a career after playing doubles at her home Grand Slam. She finished her career with nine singles titles (including the 2011 US Open) and 28 doubles titles.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

World No.1 Iga Swiatek returned to the Round of 16 with three straight-sets wins, but was ultimately tripped up by eventual finalist Elena Rybakina.

Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

No.12 seed Belinda Bencic gives a selfie to fans on her way into the Round of 16.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Caroline Garcia had to battle through two tough wins over Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund to book a spot in the Round of 16.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

In just her second Grand Slam main draw, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova made it into the second week of a major for the first time.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Zhu Lin posted her best Grand Slam showing by making the Round of 16. Her path included the first Top 10 win of her career over Maria Sakkari.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova raced into her fourth Australian Open quarterfinal -- her first trip to the elite eight in Melbourne since 2019.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka had her best Grand Slam showing since 2020, charging all the way into the semifinals.

Photo by Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

Magda Linette was the surprise package late in the event, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 30th major main draw. She had never previously gone past the third round.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Jumping for joy: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova captured their second straight Australian Open title by winning their 24th consecutive women's doubles match at a Grand Slam event.

Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina added another stellar Grand Slam showing to her resume, reaching her second final in the last three major events. She beat three Grand Slam champions in a row en route to the final.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

WTA Legend Billie Jean King made it all the way to Melbourne and presented the trophies to the singles finalists.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

At the end of the fortnight, it was Aryna Sabalenka who was overcome with emotion as she captured her first Grand Slam singles title.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Sabalenka exited Melbourne an undefeated 11-0 on the year (22-1 in sets) and will return to her career-high ranking of World No.2 on Monday, January 30th.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

