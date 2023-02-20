Career Retrospective

Photos: Former doubles No.1 Mirza retires from professional tennis

Indian star Sania Mirza retired from professional tennis after a career in which she rose to WTA doubles World No.1. Review her career in photos.

Best wishes to former WTA Doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza. One of India's most celebrated and iconic athletes, Mirza retired from professional tennis at the age of 36 after her final match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mirza rose to Doubles World No.1 for the first time on April 13, 2015, and she held the top ranking for a total of 91 weeks. She was the year-end doubles World No.1 for both 2015 and 2016.

Mirza won 43 WTA doubles titles in her career. Her first came at 2004 Hyderabad with Liezel Huber, and her last came alongside Zhang Shuai at 2021 Ostrava (pictured).

Mirza won three Grand Slam women's doubles titles alongside Martina Hingis, and they came consecutively, at 2015 Wimbledon, the 2015 US Open and the 2016 Australian Open.

The formidable Mirza/Hingis duo, affectionately nicknamed "SanTina," pulled off a 41-match winning streak between the 2015 US Open and 2016 Doha.

Mirza also won three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. She paired with Mahesh Bhupathi to win the 2009 Australian Open (pictured) and 2012 Roland Garros, and she won the 2014 US Open with Bruno Soares.

Among her Hologic WTA Tour titles, Mirza won the season-ending WTA Finals twice in succession, in 2014 with Cara Black (pictured) and in 2015 with Hingis.

Mirza was also the Indian No.1 in singles for over a decade. She peaked at a career-high singles ranking of No.27, won a singles title at 2005 Hyderabad (pictured) and made three other singles finals.

Mirza gave birth to son Izhaan in 2018 and is one of the growing number of players who have made successful returns to the tour after maternity leave.

