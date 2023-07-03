Player Retirements

Anett Kontaveit: A career in photos

Former World No.2 Anett Kontaveit will call time on her professional tennis career after her second-round loss to Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon. She is still entered in the mixed doubles this fortnight.

Best wishes to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who is ending her professional tennis career during the 2023 Wimbledon fortnight at the age of 27.

During her time on the Hologic WTA Tour, which spanned over a decade, Kontaveit won six singles titles and reached 11 additional singles finals.

Kontaveit spent 11 weeks at her career-high singles ranking of World No.2, which she hit for the first time on June 6, 2022.

The Estonian had a particularly stellar stretch of play at the end of the 2021 season. She went 29-4 in her last eight events of that year, winning four titles during that timeframe.

She was the first Estonian to qualify for the WTA Finals, where she finished runner-up to Garbiñe Muguruza in 2021. Kontaveit also made WTA 1000 finals at 2018 Wuhan and 2022 Doha.

From September 2021 through April 2022, Kontaveit won 22 consecutive matches at indoor events. She won four of her six career titles within that run of indoor dominance.

Kontaveit’s career-best performance at a Grand Slam tournament came at the 2020 Australian Open, where she beat Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek back-to-back to make the quarterfinals.

At this year's Wimbledon, Kontaveit won her first match before losing to Marie Bouzkova in the second round, marking her final singles match. She is still entered in mixed doubles alongside Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

