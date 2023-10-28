2023 WTA Finals Cancun

By land and by sea: Players tour Cancun ahead of WTA Finals

In the days ahead of the official draw ceremony for the season-ending championships, Hologic WTA Tour stars enjoyed all Cancun had to offer.

01 /10
Ahead of her third appearance at the WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek toured Cancun by sea.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /10
Swiatek, who has a chance to end the year No.1 based on how things shake out in Cancun, looked equally at home as a boat captain.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /10
Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, toured Xochimilco, a scenic nature park.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

04 /10
No sightseeing tour is complete without a selfie, and Jabeur happily obliged.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /10
Jabeur and her husband Karim Kamoun sampled some culinary offerings as part of their tour.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /10
Speaking of culinary delights, doubles partners Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs took part in a cooking class.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

07 /10
Krawczyk and Schuurs pose with the dishes they made, which included fresh guacamole.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

08 /10
Krawczyk and Schuurs reached the semifinals at the WTA Finals last year. Krawczyk is playing the event for a third time, and Schuurs a fifth.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /10
In her second WTA Finals appearance, US Open champion Coco Gauff is accompanied by coaching consultant Brad Gilbert, who joined her team in the summer.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

10 /10
Practice court action ahead of Friday's official draw ceremony saw a rematch of the Australian Open final, as World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka trained with Elena Rybakina.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

