G'day, mates: Swiatek, Kerber, Zheng and more touch down at United Cup

Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Zheng Qinwen and Angelique Kerber were among the stars out and about Down Under ahead of the start of the United Cup.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek touched down in Perth on Tuesday, and thanks to her and ATP World No.9 Hubert Hurkacz, Poland is the event's No. 1 overall seed.

After missing the Australian summer last year due to knee surgery, Ajla Tomljanovic will be a fan favorite in Perth for the home team.

2023 year-end doubles World No.1 Storm Sanders was all smiles for her opening practice.

Katie Boulter is set to make her United Cup debut in Perth and will play as Great Britain's No. 1 WTA player.

Boulter shared the court with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for Tuesday's first practice.

Swiatek hit the courts on Wednesday, training with her Polish teammate Katarzyna Piter.

Piter comes into the United Cup one spot off her career-high ranking in doubles: No. 67.

Beatriz Haddad Maia leads a Brazilian team that will hope to upset Swiatek and Poland in Group A action.

A welcome sight in Sydney: Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber was on court training with Team Germany ahead of her first tournament following her 2023 maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will lead the Czech squad in Perth against China and Serbia in Group E.

She's joined by Miriam Kolodziejova, Sara Bejlek, Jiri Lehecka, Vit Kopriva and Petr Nouza.

2023 WTA Most Improved Player, Zheng Qinwen, will star for debutants China this year, and she was all smiles in her first practice.

Teamwork makes the dream work: Zheng will be joined by China's top-ranked man, Zhang Zhizhen, the World No.58.

What's so funny, Sara? Sorribes Tormo wasn't the only one who enjoyed a fun-filled Media Day in Perth.

We'll let Team Brazil keep this punchline between themselves.

