Rivalry Record

Through the years: The best of Osaka vs. Svitolina

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina will play for a seventh time overall when they face each other in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.

01 /13
Svitolina and Osaka first played in 2014, a three-set win for Svitolina at the WTA 250 in Osaka. That was part of a breakthrough fall for the then-20-year-old: She reached the semifinals in Osaka, and then later in Wuhan (pictured here).

Hong Wu/Getty Images

02 /13
In their second meeting, Osaka, ranked No.127, turned the tables at the 2016 Australian Open, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

03 /13
Osaka won again at the end of 2016. After losing from a set up in their first meeting on Japanese soil two years prior, Osaka won from a set down 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

04 /13
On her way to her second of back-to-back titles in Dubai in 2018, Svitolina beat Osaka in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-4.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

05 /13
Exactly one month later, Svitolina and Osaka played again -- this time in the second round in Miami.

Andrew Patron/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

06 /13
Svitolina won that one too -- also losing just six games as she did in Dubai -- 6-4, 6-2.

Mike Frey/Getty Images

07 /13
Osaka rose into the Top 10 after winning the 2018 US Open, and she and Svitolina qualified for the WTA Finals in Singapore that year. Svitolina, seeded No.6, went on to win the event.

Jimmie48/WTA

08 /13
After winning her first major at the 2018 US Open, Osaka beat Svitolina on the way to her second at the 2019 Australian Open.

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

09 /13
Osaka, seeded No. 4, beat Svitolina, seeded No. 6, in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-1.

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

10 /13
The match was also notable because it marked the first time in their head-to-head history that Osaka was the higher-ranked player.

David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

11 /13
Osaka and Svitolina were also in the Top 8 who qualified for the WTA Finals in Shenzhen that year. No.8 seed Svitolina reached the final, and No.3 seed Osaka withdrew from the tournament after one match due to injury.

Jimmie48/WTA

12 /13
Both are now back on tour as moms: Svitolina returned to tennis last April in Charleston after the October 2022 birth of her daughter, Skaï.

Chris Smith/Credit One Charleston Open

13 /13
Osaka, meanwhile, came back in January of 2024 after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July of 2023.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

