Behind the scenes of the WTA Finals Riyadh player portraits

Go behind the scenes of how the WTA Finals Riyadh stars got glam for the pre-event players' dinner and iconic photo shoot in the district of Diriyah.

01 /14
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was feeling herself in the the players' Style Suite.

Jimmie48/WTA

02 /14
Coco Gauff was all smiles as she got ready for the photo shoot, where she wore a pink dress by Saudi-born Yousef Akbar.

Jimmie48/WTA

03 /14
Elena Rybakina flashed a sly smile before getting dressed in her Elie Saab gown.

Jimmie48/WTA

04 /14
Defending WTA Finals finalist Jessica Pegula made sure she was properly caffinated for a long day in front of the cameras.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for WTA

05 /14
Defending champion Iga Swiatek and her new-look team, anchored by new coach Wim Fissette, attended the players' dinner.

Jimmie48/WTA

06 /14
US Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok are the No.1 seeds in doubles, and attended the party with their guests.

Jimmie48/WTA

07 /14
Zheng Qinwen and coach Pere Riba attended the players' dinner together ahead of Zheng's WTA Finals debut.

Jimmie48/WTA

08 /14
Happy to be here: Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova enjoyed the Style Suite ahead of her second WTA Finals in singles.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for WTA

09 /14
First-time WTA Finals player Jasmine Paolini is "trying to enjoy every moment" of her singles and doubles campaigns.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for WTA

10 /14
What's so funny, ladies? Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide share a laugh ahead of their Riyadh debut.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

11 /14
"But first, let me take a selfie" -- Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, maybe.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

12 /14
Not to be outdone, Sabalenka and Swiatek took a selfie of their own before going head-to-head for the year-end No.1 ranking.

Jimmie48/WTA

13 /14
Chan Hao-Ching and Veronika Kudermetova can toast to a first WTA Finals qualification as a team.

Jimmie48/WTA

14 /14
Zheng praised her fellow WTA Finals' competitors style on Media Day by saying they all looked "really good."

Jimmie48/WTA

