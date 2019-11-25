Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova announced that Daniel Vallverdu will be her coach following her decision to part with Conchita Martinez during the off-season. Olga Savchuk, who worked with Pliskova at the Zhengzhou Open, will also be a part of her coaching team.

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova announced her new coaching team ahead of the 2020 season, which will be headed by longtime ATP coach Daniel Vallverdu replacing the 2016 US Open finalist's former coach, Conchita Martinez, and flanked by recently retired WTA star Olga Savchuk.

Pliskova began 2019 with Martinez, a 1994 Wimbledon champion, and former WTA Doubles No.1 Rennae Stubbs, and reached the Australian Open semifinals with a win over 23-time major winner Serena Williams en route. The self-styled "Ace Queen" split with Stubbs following the Middle East Swing and finished out the year with Martinez, with whom she qualified for and reached the semifinals of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Pliskova and Martinez announced their split shortly after her three-set defeat to eventual champion and 2019 WTA Year-End World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

Vallverdu is noted for his work with the likes of two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former World No.1 Andy Murray, 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych, 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, 2017 ATP World Tour Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov, and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

“Karolina is a great player and I’m looking forward to working with her to help her reach her goals," Vallverdu said in a quote posted on Pliskova's official website. "WTA is something new for me, but I like challenges.”

Savchuk previously worked with Pliskova in between the US Open and Asian Swing, working with the Czech star the week she won the inaugural Zhengzhou Open.

“They’ve known each other for a long time from the WTA Tour and they have a great relationship," notes Michal Hrdlicka, Pliskova's husband and manager.

Pliskova will work with both Vallverdu and Savchuk as the off-season unfolds, and will travel together with the team to Australia to begin the 2020 season at the Brisbane International, where she is the defending champion.