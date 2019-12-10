Former Top 5 player Dominika Cibulkova took to Instagram to share the good news that her son, Jakub, was born on Sunday.

"And our world will never be the same again," Cibulkova wrote in her Instagram post, alongside her husband Michal. "14/06/2020 we welcomed our precious son Jakub Navara."

The Slovak star retired from professional tennis last year after a career which saw her win eight WTA singles titles, including the prestigious year-ending WTA Finals in 2016.

She reached the quarterfinals or better at each of the four Grand Slam events, including a finalist showing at the 2014 Australian Open, and was a two-time Olympian for Slovakia.

The 31-year-old announced her pregnancy at the end of last year, and shared her experiences during this year on her Instagram.