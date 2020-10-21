Former World No.9 and 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges announced her retirement with a note on her official website.

"When I started playing tennis at the age of five, I would never have thought that we would go such a long way together," she wrote.

Goerges played her last match at Roland Garros this fall, marking a 48th straight Grand Slam main draw appearance that included seven trips to the second week and a semifinal run at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

The German won seven career WTA singles titles and five doubles titles, qualifying for the WTA Finals with Karolina Pliskova in 2016 and finishing runner-up at the 2014 French Open mixed doubles event alongside Nenad Zimonjic.

"You have given me so many different types of emotions throughout our journey and I am very thankful for everything you have shown and taught me. I learnt how to deal with the toughest losses but also enjoy the most amazing wins of my career, to fight back many times when I was struggling with you and through it all we never lost sight of our dreams.

"I always knew how I would feel when it is time to say goodbye to you, and that moment has arrived. I am ready to close the tennis chapter of my life and open a new one, which I am really excited about.

"Thank you for everything you have given me. You will stay forever in my heart."