The round-robin groups are set for this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with recent dominant force Czech Republic, all-time title leader United States and Poland drawn into tricky Group D.

The groups were drawn for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals on Friday, setting the stage for a showdown to capture the preeminent team title in women's tennis.

WTA Legend Billie Jean King pulled the draw live on the BBC, lining up the clashes. This year's Finals will take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland from November 8th through the 13th.

The 12 qualifying nations were drawn into four round-robin groups of three, with Group D being particularly eye-catching after including the Czech Republic, the United States and Poland.

The Czechs have been the recent dominant force in Billie Jean King Cup play, winning six of the last 10 editions. The United States, though, leads all nations overall, with 18 Billie Jean King Cup titles, most recently in 2017.

Poland, meanwhile, features the current World No.1, Iga Swiatek, who pulled off a 37-match winning streak this season, capturing titles at Roland Garros, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome among others.

Group A features last year's runners-up Switzerland, Canada and four-time champions Italy. Group B has seven-time champions Australia, 2001 champions Belgium and 2002 champions Slovakia.

Group C has five-time champions Spain, Kazakhstan and home team Great Britain. Kazakhstan now has the reigning Wimbledon champion as a potential participant, with Elena Rybakina becoming the first Grand Slam singles champion from their nation this past weekend.

The four group winners after round-robin play will advance to the semifinals. Group A's winner will meet Group D's winner in the final four, while the top teams from Group B and Group C will square off for a place in the championship tie on November 13th.

