Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova capped off a busy month of events with the inauguration of a museum dedicated to her achievements.

Czech star Petra Kvitova returned to her hometown of Fulnek last week for the prestigious opening of the Petra Kvitova Hall of Fame.

Alongside family and friends, the two-time Wimbledon champion cut the ribbon for the new establishment dedicated to her career highlights.

"So grateful for the part Fulnek played in shaping me as a person and a player," 32-year-old Kvitova said on social media. Kvitova lived and trained in Fulnek up to the age of 16.

Kvitova's Wimbledon trophies, racquets, and former tournament credentials are all out on display in tribute to the former World No.2, who has amassed 29 Hologic WTA Tour singles titles, most recently at Eastbourne last month.

Kvitova has also collected numerous accolades for Czech national glory, including a bronze medal in women's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has additionally helped the Czech Billie Jean King Cup team win six of the last 10 editions of that event.

It has been a busy month of events for Kvitova following her narrow 7-5, 7-6(4) loss to World No.4 Paula Badosa in the third round of Wimbledon.

Special place now even more special ☺️@Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/58yzQKPS4g — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 3, 2022

Kvitova was part of the bevy of superstars who celebrated the 100th anniversary of Wimbledon's Centre Court the very next day, entering the ceremony alongside fellow two-time Wimbledon champions Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Stefan Edberg.

Kvitova then headed back to the Czech Republic, where she attended the award ceremony for the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 9th. The event is the largest film festival in her country.

Kvitova attending the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Kvitova has yet to return to court since Wimbledon. The left-hander was scheduled to play in her national capital at this week's Livesport Prague Open 2022, but she had to withdraw before the draw was made while she nurses a left wrist injury.