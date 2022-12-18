World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams were among those who sounded off on an all-time classic World Cup final between Argentina and France.

It was a match for the history books: Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday in a dramatic final against France that was decided on penalties, and the tennis world was watching every twist and turn.

Having already been in Qatar to watch her Tunisian team play in the group stage, world No. 2 Ons Jabeur was back on Sunday for the grand finale.

After beating Emma Raducanu to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition on Friday, Jabeur chronicled her night out at Lusail Stadium live on Twitter, culminating with her view of Argentina's victorious celebration.

This is the best World Cup final ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) December 18, 2022

Seriously who’s going to win?🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lfiIVhqpX7 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) December 18, 2022

No matter what team they were supporting, players loved the drama. Argentina lead both 2-0 at halftime before France tied the match in the second half on two goals from Kylian Mbappé within 90 seconds of each other—a sequence that pleased American teenager Coco Gauff, who was firmly supporting the French side.

Ok if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 18, 2022

This match just keeps getting crazier 😭 — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) December 18, 2022

MERCI MBAPPÉ MERCI🙏🏾 ALLEZ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) December 18, 2022

Holy s**t what a Game — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) December 18, 2022

But when the dust cleared, the blue and white were the victors. Noted Messi fan Victoria Azarenka was among those to congratulate the Argentine captain on his first-ever World Cup victory, while Argentina supporters Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, were overcome with emotions at the final whistle.

Messi te amo para siempre ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 18, 2022

I’ll leave it here pic.twitter.com/lVLB4VfKnl — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) December 18, 2022

But there was no shortage of love for the runners-up, either: French stars Caroline Garcia and Alizé Cornet were among those to give kudos to 'Les Bleus.'

Waouh quelle finale

Merci pour ces émotions, toute l énergie et le grand cœur ♥️ pour revenir dans le match

Merci @equipedefrance 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🙏🏻🙌🏻

RDV dans 4 ans pour la 3e ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ARGFRA #FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup # — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) December 18, 2022

Merci les bleus 💙 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 18, 2022

Former US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini and Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska (as well as ATP stars Juan Martin del Potro and Diego Schwartzman) were among the Argentines to lead the applause for their home team.

Away from Argentina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek led the cheers from those who came away impressed by an all-time classic.

Se dieron cuenta de que somos CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO?



Te amo Argentina, carajo ❤️🇦🇷❤️🇦🇷 — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) December 18, 2022

What a match. So inspiring 🤯🤯 https://t.co/nJPqF2B7FN — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) December 18, 2022

Vamooooooooooosssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!! ARGENTINA!!!!!! Campeones!!!!!!!!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) December 18, 2022