Hologic WTA Tour stars Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Donna Vekic were among those to visit Doha for FIFA World Cup action.

Over the first two weeks of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar has received 765,000 visitors—and that's a number that included Hologic WTA Tour stars Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Donna Vekic.

Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka has achieved a lot in her tennis career, but said she fulfilled a "life[long] dream" when she watched Lionel Messi lead Argentina on the field for its first group stage match against Saudi Arabia in November.

Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xltYaztFAR — victoria azarenka (@vika7) November 22, 2022

Though the result on the field wasn't what Azarenka and Argentina's legion of fans (ATP star Diego Schwartzman was on hard for the defeat, too) wanted, she nonetheless enjoyed some scenic in-stadium views.

Badosa took a break from her 2023 preparations in Dubai for a quick stop in neighboring Doha to watch her Spanish team take on Germany in the group stage. She and boyfriend Juan Betancourt were treated to a VIP experience that included their own, personalized Spanish team kits.

Unfortunately for Badosa and Betancourt, Spain couldn't get a victory with them in the house; Spain and Germany played to a 1-1 draw, and the squad was later upset by tournament Cinderella story Morocco in the last 16.

Photo by @matallanas/IG

Jabeur made history for Tunisia nearly every time she stepped on a tennis court this year, so it was more than fitting that she was on hand for her country's sixth all-time World Cup appearance.

World Cup fever: Who is the best soccer player on the WTA Tour?

Was she Tunisia's good luck charm? Maybe. Jabeur watched on as her team beat France 1-0 for its only victory in Group D.

Finally, there might not be anyone happier with Croatia's run to the semifinals than Vekic, who's been tuned into her country's run since Day 1.

Earlier in the tournament, Vekic donned her national colors in Qatar to watch her team's 0-0 draw with fellow semifinalist Morocco.

Since leaving Qatar, 2022 WTA Comeback Player of the Year nominee Vekic has been posting up a storm during each of Croatia's matches.

It remains to be seen, though if Vekic will be plugged in during Croatia's Tuesday semifinal against Argentina, as the team's win against Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals might've did her in.