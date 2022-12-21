Caroline Garcia and Sloane Stephens confirm their coaching choices ahead of the 2023 season, while Emma Raducanu is enjoying her new coaching trial.

WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia will continue her coaching partnership with Juan Pablo Guzman, who was alongside her during her title run in Fort Worth last month.

The World No.4 enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season under her former coach Bertrand Perret, but the duo suddenly split ahead of the WTA Finals. Garcia tapped Guzman -- the duo had worked together for four months in 2021 -- to join the team for the week in Texas. Garcia proceeded to pick her fourth title of the season and the biggest title of her career.

Guzman previously coached Argentina's Nadia Podoroska. The team amicably split in early November.

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens has hired Rafael Nadal's former coach Francisco Roig. The former World No.3 announced the news on Twitter.

Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here's to a successful journey together, let's get to work ✨



Roig had been a part of Nadal's team since 2005. Nadal celebrated their 17-year collaboration in an Instagram post earlier in the week.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has brought on Sebastian Sachs on a trial basis as her new coach.

"We are trialing until the end of the year and just seeing how it goes really," Raducanu told the BBC.

The hire could effectively result in a coach-swap with Belinda Bencic, with the Swiss No.1 hiring Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov in October. Sachs coached Bencic from 2018 until September of this year.