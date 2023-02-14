See how the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour celebrated Valentine's Day on social media.

Love is in the air for the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour this Valentine's Day in more ways than one.

We'll start with an update from World No.3 Ons Jabeur, who warmed fans' hearts with the news of a successful surgical procedure that should see her back on court in short order.

The Tunisian star was "heartbroken" in announcing last week that she had to withdraw from the entire Middle East swing, but said she was grateful for the support and well wishes she's received since then.

"I wanted to thank from the bottom of my heart, every single person who sent messages and showed support and love," Jabeur wrote. "I am really blessed to have you all behind me. Can't wait to be back on the tour and share more memories with you."

Meanwhile, one of tennis' power couples enjoyed a prototypical long walk on the beach as a part of a romantic getaway. On Instagram, Aussie Daria Saville shared two videos of her and husband Luke Saville's trip to Tasmania.

Others were working for the weekend. (It's Tuesday, but we'll go with it.)

Petra Kvitova, a winner over Zhang Shuai in Round 1 of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, sent a greeting to her fans and followers.

"I got to do something I love today. I hope you do too."

I got to do something I love today. I hope you do too. Happy Valentine’s Day 💕@QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/WQGdW4Yl1J — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 14, 2023

Elsewhere, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took time out of her preparations for next week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to wish her beau, former pro ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, a happy Valentine's Day.

Photo by @sabalenka_aryna/IG

He understood the assignment.

Photo by @sabalenka_aryna/IG

Another Australian Open champion, former World No.1 Angelique Kerber, is off the Hologic WTA Tour awaiting the birth of her first child -- but the German made sure to wish her followers a happy Valentine's Day with this post on her Instagram story.

Photo by @angie.kerber/IG

WTA co-founder and tennis legend Billie Jean King was also feeling the love, and shared a sweet message to longtime partner Illana Kloss on Twitter.