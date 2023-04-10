In Monday's updated rankings, Bogota finalist Peyton Stearns made her Top 100 debut and Charleston champion Ons Jabeur climbed back into the Top 4.

Last year's NCAA singles champion Peyton Stearns made her Top 100 debut on Monday, moving up 27 spots from No.116 to No.89, the biggest jump this week among the Top 100.

In just her fifth career WTA main-draw appearance, Stearns advanced to her first WTA singles final in Bogota last week. The three-time All-American at the University of Texas finished as runner-up to defending champion Tatjana Maria in a three-set final.

Photo Gallery: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2023

Stearns collected 180 ranking points by reaching the final. Since 21-year-old American Stearns elected to turn professional last June, her ranking has climbed from No.384 to No.89.

Watch This: Stearns' no-look lob surprises Maria in Bogota final

Jabeur, Kalinskaya, Grabher other notable risers

Also in Monday's new rankings, Austria’s Julia Grabher climbs 11 spots, reaching a career-high No.78 after advancing to the third round in Charleston.

Anna Kalinskaya reached the quarterfinals at a tour-level clay-court tournament for the first time in her career last week in Charleston. As a result, Kalinskaya improves her ranking eight spots, moving from No.70 to No.62.

And by winning her fourth career singles title in Charleston, Ons Jabeur improved her ranking to No.4, up one spot from last week. Jabeur has held her Top 5 ranking ever since she made her Top 5 debut on June 6, 2022.

Thank you @CharlestonOpen I’m so happy with this title ❤️🙏🏼 @BelindaBencic congrats on another spectacular final. My #TeamOJ I love you, you guys are the best 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YqTBrC47pj — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) April 9, 2023

Movers and shakers in 2023

At this point in the season, the Tour calendar has included one Grand Slam, three WTA 1000 tournaments, five WTA 500 events and nine WTA 250's – a total of 18 tournaments.

Here is a look at the players among the Top 100 who have made the biggest ranking improvements since the start of the 2023 season:

+121, Peyton Stearns (No.210 to No.89)

+99, Karolina Muchova (No.151 to No.52)

+65, Lesia Tsurenko (No.137 to No.72)

+56, Varvara Gracheva (No.100 to No.44)

+49, Linda Noskova (No.102 to No.53)

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 - The top-4 seeded players have reached the SFs in a single WTA-500 tournament for the first time since Stuttgart 2012 (Azarenka #1, Sharapova #2, Kvitova #3 and Agnieszka Radwanska #4). Appointment.@WTA @WTA_insider @CharlestonOpen | #CharlestonOpen https://t.co/K6vD2IW8JS — OptaAce (@OptaAce) April 8, 2023

As for the current Top 10, here is a look at their movement since the start of the season:

1. Iga Swiatek =

2. Aryna Sabalenka +3 (from No.5)

3. Jessica Pegula =

4. Ons Jabeur -2 (from No.2)

5. Caroline Garcia -1 (from No.4)

6. Coco Gauff +1 (from No.7)

7. Elena Rybakina +14 (from No.21)

8. Daria Kasatkina =

9. Maria Sakkari -3 (from No.6)

10. Petra Kvitova +6 (from No.16)