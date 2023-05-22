Elena Rybakina, fresh off her Rome victory, vaulted into the Top 5, while Anhelina Kalinina also reached a career high in the rankings.

Rome, the fifth WTA 1000 tournament of the 2023 season, led to some significant milestones in this week’s WTA Rankings -- a Top 5 debut in singles and doubles, the fifth Chinese woman to crack the Top 20 and a Top 100 debut for an American.

Champions Corner: Rybakina’s unusual journey to the Rome championship

Top 5 debut for Rome champion

Elena Rybakina captured her second title of 2023, collecting 1,000 ranking points. It paved the way for the 23-year-old to make her Top 5 debut, at No.4. In the past 52 weeks, Rybakina has won two WTA 1000 titles -- also winning at Indian Wells in March -- as well as finishing as runner-up at Miami and the Australian Open. Those four tournaments account for 3,950 of her 5,090 current ranking points.

Rome finalist reaches career-high

Anhelina Kalinina recorded her best career result at a WTA 1000 tournament when she reached the Rome final. Her previous best result at the level came at Madrid in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinals. Kalinina collected 650 ranking points, climbing to a career-high No.25, up 22 spots from her previous ranking (No.47).

Zheng makes Top 20 debut

A quarterfinalist in Rome, Zheng Qinwen makes her Top 20 debut this week, moving up to No.19 (from No.21). Zheng becomes the first Chinese woman ranked in the Top 20 since Wang Qiang, the week of September 30, 2019. Zheng joins Li Na, Peng Shuai, Wang Qiang and Zheng Jie as the only Chinese women to crack the Top 20.

Week in Review: Rybakina remains unstoppable; Kalinina breaks through

WTA 125 winners receive boost

The biggest jump of the week belongs to Frenchwoman Diane Parry who won a WTA 125 title in Paris last week. The 20 year-old owns the largest jump in this week’s rankings among the Top 100, climbing from No.109 to No.77, up 32 spots.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, after falling in the second round of Rome to eventual champion Rybakina, went on to win a WTA 125 title in Florence, Italy. After reaching the final after four three-set victories, Paolini defeated Taylor Townsend in straight sets to win the title. Paolini climbs 13 spots in this week’s rankings, moving from No.65 to No.52.

Other notable rankings movements

--Caroline Dolehide makes her Top 100 debut this week at No.99 after winning an ITF Circuit title in Naples, Florida. Dolehide, an American, has won 19 of her past 22 matches on the ITF Circuit becoming the seventh player to make her Top 100 debut this year, joining Emma Navarro, Peyton Stearns, Diana Shnaider, Katie Volynets, Cristina Bucsa and Rebeka Masarova.

--After reaching the main draw in Rome as a qualifier, Camila Osorio became the first Colombian woman to reach the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament, a run that was highlighted by a win over World No.4 Caroline Garcia. Osorio jumps 16 spots this week from No.100 to No.84.

--Julia Grabher reaches a career-high ranking of No.74 this week. The 26-year-old Austrian moves up 15 spots after reaching the third round in Rome.

--Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter teamed up to win the doubles title in Rome. A former doubles World No.1, Mertens returns to the Top 10 this week, moving up 11 spots to No.6, while Hunter reaches a career-best doubles ranking making her Top 5 debut (at No.5).

--Rome doubles finalists Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both climbed one spot, moving to No.2 and No.3, respectively, in this week’s doubles rankings.