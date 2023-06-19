Not only did Katie Boulter and Mayar Sherif walk away with titles this past week, but each also hit career highs in the latest rankings.

With the first week of the grass-court season in the books, this week’s rankings produced some significant milestones.

Boulter reaches career-high

Last week in Nottingham, Katie Boulter won her first career tour-level title in a landmark all-British final against Jodie Burrage. This marked the first final featuring two British women in 46 years, since Sue Barker defeated Virginia Wade in the 1977 San Francisco championship match.

Boulter collected 280 ranking points. She returned to the Top 100, thanks to a 49-spot jump, moving from No.126 to a career-high No.77 -- five places above her previous peak of No.82, set in February 2019. Meanwhile, Burrage moves up 23 spots, from No.131 to No.108, to become the second-highest ranked British woman.

This little girls dream came true today 🥰 Maiden WTA in my home tournament 🥹♥️ It takes a team. Grateful for these people in my life. Thanks for all the support 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/PQTzO9SsEN — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 18, 2023

Ranking milestone for Sherif

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif captured her second WTA 125 title in as many weeks with a dominant performance in Valencia this past week at the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia. The title comes one week after the 27-year-old won a WTA 125 title in Makarska.

With back-to-back WTA 125 titles, Sherif climbs to a career-high No.31 in this week’s rankings -- the highest by an Egyptian tennis player, man or woman.

Sherif has captured six WTA 125 titles in her career, while winning 41 of 47 matches at this level. No other player has won more than three WTA 125 titles since it was introduced in 2012.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Vitalia Diatchenko, Alison Van Uytvanck and Zheng Saisai have each won three WTA 125 titles.

Another American makes her Top 100 debut

American Elizabeth Mandlik makes her Top 100 debut this week after reaching the quarterfinals at Nottingham as a qualifier. Playing in her first grass-court, main-draw event at the tour-level, the 22-year-old is the ninth player this year to crack the Top 100.

Among the nine players to crack the Top 100 in 2023, Mandlik is the fifth American, along with Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro, Peyton Stearns and Katie Volynets.

Other notable rankings movements

Alizé Cornet +12 (from No.72 to No.60): Last week in Nottingham, Cornet reached the semifinals of a grass-court tournament for only the third time in her career. She moves up 12 spots in this week’s rankings.

Ekaterina Alexandrova +4 (from No.26 to No.22): Alexandrova became the second player in tournament history to successfully defend her title in 's-Hertogenbosch (along with Tamarine Tanasugarn in 2008-09). Alexandrova moves up to No.22 this week.

Heather Watson +50 (from No.195 to No.145): Along with Boulter and Burrage, Watson completed the trio of home players who made the last four of Nottingham -- her first WTA semifinal since Birmingham 2021.

Emina Bektas +36 (from No.186 to No.150): The 30-year-old American had won the Kurume ITF W60 in May, and extended her winning streak to nine after qualifying for 's-Hertogenbosch and reaching her first tour-level quarterfinal. Bektas ascends to a new career-high as a result.

Celine Naef +36 (from No.202 to No.166): Naef, 17, turned heads on her WTA debut in 's-Hertogenbosch. The Swiss wild card took out Venus Williams and Caty McNally to reach the quarterfinals, where she fell to top seed Veronika Kudermetova. Naef, a former junior No.4, was ranked No.872 as recently as last October; her 2023 record at all levels now stands at 30-8.