Held over from Tuesday night due to rain, No.3 seed Elena Rybakina came from behind to defeat Jennifer Brady in three sets for her first-ever win in Montreal.

Elena Rybakina needed three sets, played across two days, to win her first-ever match in Montreal.

The third-seeded Kazakh rallied from a set down to beat Jennifer Brady 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3 in a second-round tilt at the Omnium Banque Nationale that began Tuesday and finished on Wednesday.

Rybakina, who lost in the first round in Montreal in 2021, picked up just her second-ever win north of the border; last year, weeks after her first Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon, she lost in the second round in Toronto to Coco Gauff in a third-set tiebreak.

The match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday night with Brady, bidding for her first Top 10 win in three years, leading 4-2 in the tiebreak; the 2021 Australian Open finalist won three of the first four points played upon resumption on Wednesday to take a one-set lead in just the sixth match of her comeback after a two-year injury hiatus.

But Rybakina ultimately bounced back in 2 hours and 41 minutes on court, clocking 44 winners to Brady's 19, despite being two points from defeat at 5-5 in the second-set tiebreak. Brady had previously saved two match points to defeat Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.

Two of the WTA's strongest servers, Brady and Rybakina combined to save the first seven break points they faced in the deciding set, before Rybakina won the last three games of the match. The Kazakh saved a break point at 3-3, broke at love in the eighth game, and hammered her 12th ace to close out her last hold at 30.

