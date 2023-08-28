Rebeka Masarova earned the first Top 10 win of her career with a straight-sets upset of No.8 Maria Sakkari on Day 1 of the US Open. Also early on Monday, No.10 Karolina Muchova cruised past Storm Hunter.

Rebeka Masarova of Spain has already pulled off a major upset on the first morning of the 2023 US Open, stunning No.8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-4.

World No.71 Masarova had been 0-4 against Top 10 players coming into the match, but the powerful 24-year-old was able to break that duck against 2021 US Open semifinalist Sakkari with a 1-hour and 27-minute win.

Masarova was behind 4-1 in the first set but collected the next five games consecutively to take the one-set lead. The Spaniard was never broken in the second set as she eased to victory. Masarova held three break points in the match and converted them all.

Masarova will play Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the second round.

Sakkari has been a Top 8 seed at the last eight majors, but she has not won a match at a Grand Slam since this year's Australian Open. Sakkari lost in the first round of this year's Roland Garros to eventual finalist Karolina Muchova, and she fell in the Wimbledon first round to Marta Kostyuk.

The upset stymied a potential all-Top 10 Round of 16 clash between Sakkari and Muchova. Muchova has already beaten Sakkari twice this season.

By contrast, No.10 seed Muchova of the Czech Republic was the very first winner of the 2023 US Open. The newest member of the Top 10 needed just 65 minutes to oust Australian wild card Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-0 and clinch a second-round berth.

Muchova was up a break two times early in the first set, but Hunter fought back on both occasions to keep pace through 4-4. But Muchova turned up the heat from there, reeling off eight games in a row to claim her first US Open victory since her career-best run to the Round of 16 in 2020.

Oft-injured Muchova had fallen from the Top 20 to No.235 at this time last year, and she lost in the first round of the 2022 US Open to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

Since then, the Czech has had a meteoric resurgence, making her first Grand Slam final at 2023 Roland Garros and her first WTA 1000 final earlier this month in Cincinnati. Muchova clinched her Top 10 debut two weeks ago following her Cincinnati run.

Muchova will play Magdalena Frech of Poland in the second round.

