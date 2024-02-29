No.3 seed Danielle Collins battled past fellow American Katie Volynets 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0 on a chilly Thursday to return to the ATX Open quarterfinals in Austin, Texas.

Collins, the former World No.7 and 2022 Australian Open runner-up, needed 2 hours and 19 minutes to turn around the clash between last year's ATX Open semifinalists, which was the first meeting between the compatriots.

World No.112 Volynets served for the match at 6-4, 5-4, but 48th-ranked Collins gritted her way to a break and kept the match alive. Collins moved into high gear in the second-set tiebreak, where she won the last four points consecutively.

After claiming the second set by a narrow margin, Collins dominated the third set. She powered her way to three straight breaks of the Volynets serve, then saved two break points in the final game of the match before wrapping up victory with a forehand winner.

Collins had 39 winners to 24 unforced errors in the showdown, and was a perfect 6-for-6 on break points. Collins is now into her second successive quarterfinal on tour; in her previous tournament, Collins made the Doha quarterfinals as a qualifier.

Wang Xiyu triumphs 6-1, 6-2 over Darja Semenistaja to book a spot in the #ATXopen quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/myvH1Jz6T8 — ATX Open (@AtxOpen) February 29, 2024

In Friday's quarterfinals, Collins will take on No.6 seed Wang Xiyu of China. World No.64 Wang dispatched Latvia's Darja Semenistaja 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

Highlights: Wang def. Semenistaja

Left-handed Wang is seeking her second hard-court title in the past six months. The 22-year-old won her maiden WTA singles title at Guangzhou in September of 2023.

More to come...