With no WTA-level tournaments taking place in the week of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, this week's most significant rankings movements come from players who have excelled at ITF level.

Chief among them is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who makes her Top 100 debut after climbing 12 places from No.102 to No.90. The 21-year-old Spaniard reached the Zaragoza ITF W100 final last week, notching her fifth career Top 100 win in the quarterfinals over No.2 seed Martina Trevisan.

Photos: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Bouzas Maneiro won her first tour-level match at the 2023 United Cup and qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon that year. But in 2024, she has been on a hot streak. Bouzas Maneiro has won 26 of her past 31 matches, including titles at the Porto ITF W75 in January, the Morelia ITF W50 in February, and a first WTA 125 trophy in Antalya last month.

Other notable rankings movements

Anna Bondar (+6, from No.114 to No.108): Former No.50 Bondar reached the Bellinzona ITF W75 final last week. The Hungarian has not been ranked inside the Top 100 since last May, but is edging closer to a return.

Moyuka Uchijima (+17, from No.143 to No.126): The Japanese 22-year-old claimed the biggest trophy of her career to date last week at the Zaragoza ITF W100, upsetting No.1 seed Arantxa Rus in the first round for her fourth Top 100 victory and then going all the way to the title. Uchijima reached her career high of No.104 in November 2022.

Wei Sijia (+21, from No.204 to No.183): The Chinese 20-year-old put together a nine-match winning streak over the past fortnight, winning the Kashiwa ITF W50 title two weeks ago before reaching the Shenzhen ITF W50 final last week. Wei, who qualified for her WTA main-draw debut in Guangzhou last year, enters the Top 200 for the first time.

Lois Boisson (+41, from No.246 to No.205): The Frenchwoman is on a 15-match winning streak after winning three consecutive titles: two ITF W35s in Alaminos and Terrassa were followed last week by Boisson's biggest trophy yet at the Bellinzona ITF W75. The 20-year-old was ranked No.626 this time last year after struggling with a shoulder injury in 2022; now, she is at a career high.

Gao Xinyu (+26, from No.232 to No.206): Since March, Gao has won 14 of her past 15 matches, including the Shenzhen ITF W50 title last week. The Chinese 26-year-old reached her career high of No.181 back in September 2017, and is back at her highest ranking since that year.

Oksana Selekhmeteva (+131, from No.641 to No.510): Former Top 10 junior Selekhmeteva climbed to No.138 as a teenager back in 2022, but was sidelined for seven months last year due to multiple injuries. Selekhmeteva returned to action in January, and reached the first semifinal of her comeback last week at the Zaragoza ITF W100.

Abhilasha Bista (UNR to No.1370): Bista has made history by becoming the first player from Nepal ever to gain a WTA ranking. The 20-year-old did so by qualifying for the Bujumbura ITF W35 event two weeks ago.