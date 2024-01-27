2024 Top 100 Debuts

Photos: The Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Three players have entered the Top 100 for the first time so far in 2024: Renata Zarazua, Maria Timofeeva and Brenda Fruhvirtova.

01 /03
After ending 2023 with her first WTA 125 title in Montevideo, Renata Zarazua became the second Mexican player ever (following Angelica Gavaldon) to break the Top 100 on Jan. 8.

William West/AFP via Getty Images

02 /03
Maria Timofeeva, 20, entered the Top 100 on Jan. 29 after reaching the Australian Open fourth round as a qualifier (defeating Caroline Wozniacki and Beatriz Haddad Maia) in just her third tour-level main draw.

Jimmie48/WTA

03 /03
After winning 15 ITF titles across 2022 and 2023, Brenda Fruhvirtova cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 29 after the 16-year-old Czech made the second round of the Australian Open as a qualifier.

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

