Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle cruised to the first WTA 1000-level victory of her career on Wednesday at the Mutua Madrid Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu had initially been slated to face former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the opening round, but after the Czech withdrew prior to the end of the qualifying rounds, Raducanu's opponent instead became World No.82 Carle -- who beat a pair of Aussies, Taylah Preston and Astra Sharma, to reach her second-ever WTA 1000 main draw.

Carle, 24, had previously played one year of college tennis in the United States for the University of Georgia in 2018-19 before turning professional, and came into Madrid at a career-high ranking. And in 1 hour and 26 minutes, the Argentine broke Raducanu's serve six times to score her first WTA main-draw match win since 2022, and second-ever at a clay-court WTA event.

Read on for more notable numbers from Carle's milestone victory.

2: Though former World No.10 Raducanu is currently ranked No.221, Carle's win against her continues a trend of success against notable opponents. In Billie Jean King Cup play for Argentina three years ago, Carle beat both Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva on clay -- her only prior experience beating Top 30 opponents.

6: The sixth game of the second set, with Carle serving, proved to be the most crucial of the match. It went seven deuces, and Carle saved five break points, to extend her lead to 5-1.

This week in Madrid also marks just the sixth WTA main draw of the 24-year-old Argentine's career. Her first at WTA 1000 level came last month in Miami, where she also successfully qualified.

7: The qualifier created seven break point chances for herself overall, and converted on six of them. Carle also saved seven of the nine break point she faced in the match.

8: Carle has now won her last eight matches. Three weeks ago, she won the first WTA 125 title of her career in La Bisbal d'Empordà, Spain.

9: Despite her relative inexperience at WTA level, nine of Carle's 13 career titles on the ITF World Tour Tennis have come on clay.

