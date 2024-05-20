Jessica Pegula has pulled out of Roland Garros due to ongoing recovery, the World No.5 announced today.

"I'm just about back to practising normal (haven't had any issues for weeks) but played it super safe with recovery & return to play," the American posted on Instagram. "If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%. So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year."

A quarterfinalist at Roland Garros in 2022, Pegula has not played a match on red clay this season. Her last appearance on court came at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in Orlando in April, when she won both of her rubbers to help lead the U.S. to a 4-0 win over Belgium. Pegula's overall record in 2024 is 14-6, including three semifinals at Adelaide, San Diego and Charleston.

Previously this year, a neck injury forced Pegula to withdraw from February's Middle East swing. Her withdrawal ends her streak of 19 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances, dating back to Roland Garros 2019.

Pegula was joined on the sidelines by No.111-ranked Jodie Burrage. The Briton, who cracked the Top 100 last July after reaching her first Hologic WTA Tour final in Nottingham, underwent left wrist surgery in March. Her plans to return to action in Paris received a further setback when she injured her ankle in practice.

Pegula and Burrage will be replaced in the Roland Garros main draw, which begins on May 26, by two lucky losers.