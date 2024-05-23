Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka was forced to battle hard for the first Grand Slam win of her comeback from maternity leave, holding off a late charge from Lucia Bronzetti to triumph 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round of Roland Garros.

Osaka led 4-0 in the third set before No.67-ranked Bronzetti rattled off five straight games to lead 5-4. In the on-court interview afterwards, the four-time major champion explained that she had been "really nervous, so I got pretty tight."

However, Osaka managed to grit out the last three games in a row to notch her first match win in Paris since 2021, and her first victory in the three matches she has played this year which have gone the distance; she previously lost in three sets to Karolina Pliskova in Brisbane and Liudmila Samsonova in Madrid. Next up in Paris will be either No.1 seed Iga Swiatek or qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Made to work 🥵@naomiosaka digs deep for a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 opening round victory over Bronzetti.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Fx63cn9hja — wta (@WTA) May 26, 2024

Twists and turns: Ahead of Roland Garros, Osaka declared that she now feels "pretty comfortable" on clay, a surface that has historically proven more challenging for her than her preferred hard courts. Indeed, she is coming off a confidence-boosting run to the last 16 in Rome which lifted her ranking to No.134. This was evident in a dominant first set, during which she displayed a willingness to stick in longer rallies before unloading her full power.

Bronzetti, the 2023 Rabat champion, had only won eight points on her own serve in the opener. But the Italian improved the efficiency of her delivery in the second, and only dropped eight points behind it. The key game was at 3-3, when she saved two break points against her. Three games later, she broke Osaka for the first time in the match as the Japanese player's forehand began to break down.

Osaka regained the authoritative form of the first set as she leapt out to a 4-0 third-set lead, but once again her forehand started to leak errors: she lost both of her next two service games through consecutive mistakes off that wing. Bronzetti, striking her own forehand with more purpose, was able to come within a game of victory.

But trailing 5-4, Osaka went back to basics, delivering a clutch service game to end the run of games against her and easing to the win from there.