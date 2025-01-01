One of the beauties of sport -- and tennis in particular -- is its continual capacity to surprise. For instance: The Czech Republic and Kazakhstan, seeded eighth and ninth, respectively, reached the semifinals at this frenetic United Cup.

But at the end of another dramatic day, it was the two top seeds -- the United States and Poland -- advancing to Sunday’s final in Sydney. No.2-seeded Poland took care of Kazakhstan 3-0 and later No.1 Team USA followed with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Poland, a finalist last year before losing to Germany, looks to take the final step in this spirited 18-nation competition. The Americans, winners of the inaugural event two years ago, are intent on winning two of three titles.

The marquee match: No.2 Iga Swiatek versus No.3 Coco Gauff. Both players have won all six of their singles and doubles matches -- and their last meeting, at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, went to Gauff. The men’s match features Taylor Fritz opposite Hubert Hurkacz.

Fritz was trailing Tomas Machac 6-7 (4), 6-5 when the Czech Republic player abruptly retired with cramping. Machac, who led 5-3 in the second, actually served for the match.

“Poland’s got a great team,” U.S. captain Michael Russell said. “I think keys to the match are coming out and fighting like Coco and Taylor did so well today.

“It’s going to come down to maybe a few points, but we have a great bench behind us, too, so it will be fun.”

Fun is the operative word because it’s championship Sunday of 2025’s Week 1 Down Under.

That’s because World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka meets qualifier Polina Kudermetova in the Brisbane final, while in Auckland, New Zealand Naomi Osaka seeks her first title since the 2021 Australian Open.

It’s a dazzling day: The top three players in the PIF WTA Tour Rankings are in action. Sliced another way, the two active players with the most Grand Slam singles titles -- Swiatek (5) and Osaka (4) -- will be on court.

United Cup

Group A winner United States (4-0) vs. Group B winner Poland (4-0)

Start time: (5:30 p.m. local, 1:30 a.m. ET)

[1] Coco Gauff (USA) vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[1] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. [2] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[1] Coco Gauff (USA) / Taylor Fritz (USA) vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (POL) / Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Swiatek’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the semifinals was a scintillating display of performance under pressure. Swiatek converted her fourth set point to finish off the 72-minute opening frame. Earlier, Hurkacz defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2 in a scant 59 minutes.

Swiatek -- who was wearing a wrap on her right thigh -- has now won 14 of the 15 matches she’s played at the United Cup. She holds a commanding 11-2 lead in the head-to-head.

“She’s playing great,” Swiatek said of the 20-year-old Gauff. “I think at this stage she’s developing every month, and it’s going to be also a nice challenge. I can kind of play without expectations and just push for more as I did today.”

Fritz has won three of the four matches he’s played against Hurkacz, most recently a 7-6 (2), 6-4 round of 16 win last year in Madrid.

“I think Hubi is tough,” Fritz said. “I think one thing going for me is I think I served really well today. I have been serving well the whole tournament. So that’s something I’m definitely going to need against him.”

Fritz was part of the 2022 United Cup championship team; Gauff is playing for the first time.

Brisbane International

[1] A. Sabalenka vs. [Q] P. Kudermetova

Start time: (4:30 p.m. local, 1:30 a.m. ET)

A year ago, Aryna Sabalenka reached the Brisbane final -- and won only three games against Elena Rybakina.

On Sunday, she’ll give it another go, this time against qualifier Polina Kudermetova, ranked No. 107. Sabalenka was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

“I’m super happy to be in the finals again,” Sabalenka said afterward. “Hopefully I can do better than I did last year.”

Sabalenka fights off Andreeva to score 40th win in Australia

Kudermetova defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3 to reach her first Hologic WTA Tour-level final.

Auckland ASB Classic

[5] C. Tauson (DEN) vs. [7] N. Osaka (JPN)

Start time: (5 p.m. local, 11 p.m. ET)

This is what Naomi Osaka has envisioned since returning to the tour last year as a mother. There were legitimate flashes for the four-time Grand Slam champion in 2024, but this is her first final in nearly four years.

The No.7-seeded Osaka was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Alycia Parks to get there. No.5 Clara Tauson defeated Robin Montgomery 6-4, 6-3 and earlier put away No.1 seed Madison Keys after their match was postponed because of rain.