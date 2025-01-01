Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek have stormed their way to the United Cup final for the second consecutive year. Their secret weapon is not a player, but a flamingo.

No, not a real flamingo, but a plastic floatation device the team took from an off-site activity at Wylie’s Baths near Coogee Beach.

“It was brought to us to support us on the ocean pool to keep us afloat,” Hurkacz said. “That's what it's doing for us in the matches.”

’Flammy’, the nickname Team Poland captain Mateusz Terczynski gave the flamingo, has been perched next to the country’s Team Zone throughout the event. The Poles will hope its presence will help secure their maiden United Cup title.

“Well, I'm not a good swimmer, so for sure I survived because of it at the beginning of the tournament,” Swiatek said. “That's why I'm able to still be here. So thank you, flamingo.”

Poland powered into its second straight United Cup final by sweeping Kazakhstan in Saturday's semifinal. Hurkacz earned his second consecutive win in singles, beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2. Swiatek clinched the tie with her fourth singles win of the week, coming from a break down in the first set to beat No.6 Elena Rybakina 7-6(5), 6-4.