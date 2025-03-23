Aryna Sabalenka capped off the WTA’s March swing through the U.S. with a statement win at the Miami Open.

The World No. 1 has delivered on the sport’s biggest hard-court stages before -- winning both the Australian and US Opens -- but this marks her first title at one of the marquee Sunshine Double events.

Sabalenka was more than happy to pick up the title in this particular city. "I cannot say we live here because we are traveling every week, but I have a place here, so it feels like home," she said after her win. "I'm super happy to come back home as the champion of the tournament."

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Miami 2025

Let's look back at another fortnight in Miami:

Notable Numbers: Key stats from Sabalenka's triumph

At various points in recent weeks, Madison Keys, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek have all taken turns at the top of the leaderboard in tour-level match-wins in 2025. Now that the carousel has stopped after Miami, Aryna Sabalenka stands alone as the match-win leader, with 23.

Sabalenka has also hit the most winners so far this year (716), made the most finals (4) and is tied with Madison Keys for the most titles (2).

Sabalenka prevailed at the 40th edition of the Miami Open this year. There have been 20 different women who have won this singles title.

Sabalenka is only the fourth woman this century to win the Miami Open title while being ranked World No. 1. The others were: Martina Hingis (2000), Serena Williams (2003, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and Ashleigh Barty (2021).

3 - Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to defeat three top-10 opponents in quarters, semis and final in straight sets at the Miami Open since Serena Williams in 2014 (Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova and Li Na). Dismissed. #MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/wGiCDBPG62 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 29, 2025

Trivia Time

Social Buzz

World No. 1 in the PIF Rankings for 32 weeks in her career, Sabalenka is also a heavy contender for the top of the unofficial social media queen standings as well...

Honor Roll

There can only be one singles champion, but a host of other players made their marks in Miami:

Alexandra Eala: The 19-year-old had her highly anticipated breakout week, beating major champions Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko en route to her first WTA semifinal and a Top 100 debut -- the first player from the Philippines to hit any of those milestones.

Emma Raducanu: The British star made her name at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, but she had still never made a WTA 1000 quarterfinal -- until this week. Raducanu battled into the Elite Eight at Miami, posting four consecutive tour-level main-draw wins for the first time since ... the 2021 US Open.

Jessica Pegula: By now, big finals are becoming old hat for World No. 4 Pegula, who has won three WTA 1000 titles and reached three other WTA 1000 finals. And Miami is one of her notable stomping grounds. She's made the quarterfinals or better in each of the past four years.

Magda Linette: The Polish player bested Coco Gauff for her first Top 10 win of the year, making it into her second career WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider: In their first doubles event together, they won an Olympic silver medal last summer. Now they are the No. 2 team in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals after winning their first WTA 1000 title in Miami.

Hot Shots

Obviously, Andreeva is collecting hardware all over the map this year, but shoutout to Shnaider for two of the most scintillating points from the doubles championship match:

Hot shots: Shnaider stuns in her and Andreeva's Miami doubles triumph

Next Up

The clay-court season on the Hologic WTA Tour is officially underway. This week boasts the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open on the green clay of Charleston, and the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas Zurich presentado por VISA on the red clay of Bogota.

Charleston: Draws | Scores | Order of play | Main draw breakdown

Nine of the Top 20 players will be lined up in Charleston, including defending champion Danielle Collins, former champions Madison Keys and Daria Kasatkina and No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula.

Bogota: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Meanwhile in Bogota, Marie Bouzkova heads the draw as the top seed, while No. 2 seed and defending champion Camila Osorio and No. 4 seed Emiliana Arango fly the Colombian flag for the home crowds.