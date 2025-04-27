What began as one of the most anticipated days of the tournament on Monday came to a halt at the Mutua Madrid Open, as a widespread power outage across parts of Spain, Portugal and southern France forced the suspension of six Round of 16 matches. Only two were completed -- Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic, while Mirra Andreeva held off Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Those six remaining matches were started and completed Tuesday, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek both advancing to the quarterfinals. The day delivered a full slate of action, wrapping up a round delayed -- but not derailed -- by an unusual interruption.

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2

Gauff has now reached the quarterfinals at every current WTA 1000 event except her home tournament in Miami.

Watch: Gauff reaches first career Madrid quarterfinal

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva def. Yuliia Starodubtseva

With Monday's victory, the Madrid Open became the first tournament where Andreeva has recorded 10 career wins at a single WTA event.

Watch: Mirra Andreeva ends Starodubtseva run to return to Madrid quarters

No. 2 Iga Swiatek def. No. 13 Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4

Swiatek has now reached 17 consecutive clay-court quarterfinals, a streak that dates back to her third-round loss to Ashleigh Barty at Madrid four years ago.

Watch: Swiatek battles past Shnaider in three sets to reach Madrid quarters

No. 5 Madison Keys def. No. 19 Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3

Keys became the second American player to achieve 25-plus WTA-1000 match-wins on clay, along with Serena Williams (44).

Watch: Keys overwhelms Vekic into second straight Madrid quarterfinal

No. 17 Elina Svitolina def. Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-4

Before this season, Svitolina had never won consecutive matches at the Madrid Open in nine previous appearances.

Watch: Svitolina beats Sakkari for eighth straight win, first Madrid quarterfinal

Moyuka Uchijima def. No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Uchijima has made more WTA quarterfinal appearances in the past two weeks (Rouen and Madrid) than in her entire career before this run (Monastir in 2022).

Watch: Uchijima upsets Alexandrova in Madrid, reaches first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4

Sabalenka’s win on Tuesday was her 28th of the season, giving her the tour lead in match wins -- one ahead of Jessica Pegula.

Watch: Two-time champion Sabalenka returns to Madrid quarterfinals

No. 24 Marta Kostyuk def Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2

Kostyuk has already recorded 11 WTA 1000 wins in 2025 -- her highest total in a single season at this level.

Watch: Kostyuk ousts Potapova to complete Madrid quarterfinal lineup