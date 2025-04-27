What began as one of the most anticipated days of the tournament came to an abrupt stop Monday at the Mutua Madrid Open, as a widespread power outage across parts of Spain, Portugal and southern France forced the suspension of six Round of 16 matches. Only two were completed -- Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic in straight sets, while Mirra Andreeva held off Yuliia Starodubtseva. The remaining matches are set to resume Tuesday, and we’ll keep you updated as the results come in.

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2

Gauff has now reached the quarterfinals at every current WTA 1000 event except her home tournament in Miami.

Watch: Gauff reaches first career Madrid quarterfinal

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva def. Yuliia Starodubtseva

With Monday's victory, the Madrid Open became the first tournament where Andreeva has recorded 10 career wins at a single WTA event.

Watch: Mirra Andreeva ends Starodubtseva run to return to Madrid quarters

No. 2 Iga Swiatek def. No. 13 Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4

Swiatek has now reached 17 consecutive clay-court quarterfinals, a streak that dates back to her third-round loss to Ashleigh Barty at Madrid four years ago.

Watch: Swiatek battles past Shnaider in three sets to reach Madrid quarters

No. 5 Madison Keys def. No. 19 Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3

Keys became the second American player to achieve 25-plus WTA-1000 match-wins on clay, along with Serena Williams (44).

Watch: Keys overwhelms Vekic into second straight Madrid quarterfinal

No. 17 Elina Svitolina def. Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-4

Before this season, Svitolina had never won consecutive matches at the Madrid Open in nine previous appearances.

Watch: Svitolina beats Sakkari for eighth straight win, first Madrid quarterfinal

Moyuka Uchijima def. No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Uchijima has made more WTA quarterfinal appearances in the past two weeks (Rouen and Madrid) than in her entire career before this run (Monastir in 2022).

Watch: Uchijima upsets Alexandrova in Madrid, reaches first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Peyton Stearns (8 p.m.)

Head-to-head: 1-0, Sabalenka, but it was 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6 (6) in last year’s second round at Indian Wells.

No. 24 Marta Kostyuk vs. Anastasia Potapova (9:30 p.m.)

Head-to-head: 2-1, Potapova, though they have never played on clay.