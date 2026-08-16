If the WTA Finals started today? Who's in, on the bubble & outside looking in

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz is midway through the Hard-Court Swing, and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden is tightening up.

Plenty of tennis is still to be played with the season's final Grand Slam, three WTA 1000 events and several 500 and 250 events across the rest of the Hard-Court and Asian Swings. No singles player has officially qualified for the crown-jewel event, and there's many still in contention to reach the WTA Finals with an abundance of points on the table.

Through 32 weeks of the season, let's take a look at the WTA Finals picture. If the tournament started today, here's who's competing in Tennis Paradise, on the bubble and outside looking in.

Qualification: The top seven players in the Race Leaderboard automatically qualify, while the eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam champion of the year that is ranked No. 8-20 in the race and isn't already qualified. If the last Grand Slam champion is in position No. 21 and below, or all four major champions are in the top seven, then the next-highest ranked player at No. 8 takes the last spot.

For this year, all three Grand Slam champions are currently in the top seven and would qualify for Indian Wells if the event started today.

Race to the WTA Finals -- Full qualification rules

Who's in

1. Elena Rybakina -- 5,277 points

Rybakina reclaimed the lead in the race following a runner-up finish in Toronto, a positive result she had been looking for since her win in Stuttgart. Her stretch from the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh title and her second Grand Slam trophy at the 2026 Australian Open made her seem unstoppable. She had deep runs in both Sunshine Swing tournaments, and upon switching to clay, she won her second Stuttgart title and reached the quarterfinals in Rome.

Best results: Australian Open champion (2000), Indian Wells finalist (650), Toronto finalist (650), Stuttgart champion (500), Miami semifinal (390), Rome quarterfinal (215)

2. Aryna Sabalenka -- 5,065 points

The World No. 1 -- who's been in that spot for more than 100 weeks in her career -- sits just behind her rival Rybakina in the race, spearheaded by three titles, including becoming the fifth person to achieve the Sunshine Double with back-to-back wins at Indian Wells and Miami. Sabalenka has yet to win a Grand Slam this year, but did reach the final in Melbourne, and will soon compete at the US Open where she is the two-time defending champion. She reached just the Round of 16 in her first tournament during the Hard-Court Swing, Toronto, allowing Rybakina to take the lead.

Best results: Australian Open finalist (1300), Indian Wells champion (1000), Miami champion (1000), Brisbane champion (500), Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Wimbledon fourth round (230)

3. Mirra Andreeva -- 5,064 points

With a third-round exit in Toronto, Andreeva slipped to No. 3 in the race, but should have no concern given she's a Grand Slam champion in 2026. Her season started with a high in Adelaide, but after tough stretch from the Middle East and Sunshine Swings, the 19-year-old had to bounce back. The change of surfaces to clay paid dividends for Andreeva, who won her first career Grand Slam in Paris, preceded by a title in Linz and a runner-up finish in Madrid.

Best results: Roland Garros champion (2000), Madrid finalist (650), Adelaide champion (500), Linz champion (500), Australian Open fourth round (240), Rome quarterfinal (215)

4. Elina Svitolina -- 4,614 points

Svitolina boosted her spot in the race with quarterfinal and semifinal runs in Washington DC and Toronto, adding to the point she won with her 20th career title in at Rome back in May. It was her third title in the Italian capital throughout her career, but in 2026, it was a testament to an overall consistent season for the Ukrainian on the hard and clay courts. Starting the season with a victory in New Zealand, Svitolina carried that momentum into a final four run in Melbourne. She's played in three career WTA Finals, but none since 2019, when she reached the final in Shenzhen.

Best results: Rome champion (1000), Australian Open semifinal (780), Dubai final (650), Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Indian Wells semifinal (390), Toronto semifinal (390), Auckland champion (250)

5. Jessica Pegula -- 4,395 points

The World No. 3 Pegula nearly secured titles on all three surfaces this season with victories in Dubai and Charleston, and a runner-up finish in Berlin. Her low, flat ball and aggressive play-style has fueled deep runs in several tournaments this year with the only hiccups in Madrid and Roland Garros. The top-ranked American has reached the WTA Finals each of the past four seasons, and is in a close race to secure her fifth consecutive. Historically, this time of year she's had much success, but is still searching for her first career Grand Slam, and achieving it in New York could solidify a spot in Indian Wells.

Best results: Dubai champion (1000), Australian Open semifinal (780), Charleston champion (500), Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Berlin finalist (325)

6. Karolina Muchova -- 4,270 points

Muchova is having the best season of her career, winning two titles this season and advancing to her second career Grand Slam final just a few weeks ago at Wimbledon. The 29-year-old is in a solid position to compete in her first WTA Finals, but did recently undergo a "small surgery" that caused her to miss Toronto and Cincinnati, and therefore did not earn any points. She's reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the past three editions of the US Open, and a deep run in New York -- her first scheduled tournament back -- could be the final push needed to secure her spot in Tennis Paradise.

Best results: Wimbledon finalist (1300), Doha champion (1000), Bad Homburg champion (500), Miami semifinal (390), Stuttgart finalist (325)

7. Coco Gauff -- 3,874 points

Gauff improved to the seventh spot with a final four finish in Canada, but within a margin of 500 points on each side of her is sixth place and eighth place, demonstrating how close of a race it currently is. The American has yet to win a title this season, but reached the final in two WTA 1000 events in Miami and Rome, and reached at least the quarterfinal in two Slams this year. She's a past US Open champion, and won in Wuhan last year, and could be poised for a breakthrough win this time of the year.

Best results: Wimbledon semifinal (780), Miami finalist (650), Rome finalist (650), Australian Open quarterfinal (430), Dubai semifinal (390), Toronto semifinal (390)

The Ultimate Stage awaits: 2026 WTA Finals coming to Indian Wells

Last in

8. Linda Noskova -- 3,684 points

With an early exit in Toronto, Noskova slid back to the No. 8 spot in the race. However, her first Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon has put herself in prime position to qualify for the finals as a major champion. Should she remain in the No. 8-No. 20 spots and assuming she doesn't win US Open, she'd just need the last major champion to finish No. 7 and above. The Czech had the best grass season of any player with a title in Berlin as well.

Best results: Wimbledon champion (2000), Berlin champion (500), Indian Wells semifinal (390), Madrid quarterfinal (215)

On the bubble

9. Marta Kostyuk -- 3,395 points

With a back-to-back Grand Slam semifinal runs in Paris and London, Kostyuk is just under 300 points away from eighth and within 1,000 of fifth. Over the course of her clay and grass seasons, the Ukrainian won 22 of 24 tour-level matches, and whether Kostyuk can handle the switch back to hard courts will be the determining factor if she'll be in Indian Wells. She was ousted in the fourth round by eventual champion Iga Swiatek, but is still in the midst of her career best season.

Best results: Madrid champion (1000), Roland Garros semifinal (780), Wimbledon semifinal (780), Brisbane finalist (325), Rouen champion (250)

10. Iga Swiatek -- 2,954 points

Swiakek is now knocking on the door after winning her first title in 11 months over in Toronto. The six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek refound her patient, yet aggressive game in Canada, and if she can carry that over the next couple weeks in New York, a strong run at the US Open could be her ticket to move her into the top seven or score the last berth. She won in Cincinnati last season, and has reached the past five WTA Finals.

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026

Best results: Toronto champion (1000), Australian Open quarterfinal (430), Rome semifinal (390), Indian Wells quarterfinal (215), Doha quarterfinal (215), United Cup 3-2 singles record & champion with Poland (150)

11. Victoria Mboko -- 2,393 points

Mboko is still recovering from a lower-leg injury that she suffered at Queen's Club, and has not played since. Her position in the race has slowly dropped, and she will also not compete at the US Open. Prior to the injury, the Canadian reached three finals this year, just coming short in each. Still, if she can get back on the court for the Asian Swing, there's no reason to count her out just yet.

Best results: Doha final (650), Adelaide final (325), Strasbourg final (325), Hong Kong champion (250)*

*Results from 2025 Chennai, Hong Kong, Jiujiang 250 tournaments count for the 2026 Race as they were the week before the WTA Finals. This year, Tokyo and Guangzhou are the last tournaments to count toward the 2026 race.

12. Diana Shnaider -- 2,095 points

The 22-year-old Shnaider is having her standout season on the WTA Tour. She made her breakthrough at Roland Garros, finishing in the semifinals, and has carried that to a semifinal run and quarterfinal runs in Washington and Toronto. She'll play in just her fourth US Open -- third main-draw -- in a few weeks, and could sneak her way into the Indian Wells conversation.

Best results: Roland Garros semifinal (780), Toronto quarterfinal (215), Adelaide semifinal (195), Washington DC semifinal (195), Charleston quarterfinal (108)

Outside looking in

13. Belinda Bencic -- 2,067 points

Best results: United Cup MVP & perfect singles record (500), Roland Garros fourth round (240), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Miami quarterfinal (215)

14. Sorana Cirstea -- 2,055 points

Best results: Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Rome semifinal (390), Cluj-Napoca (250), Wimbledon third round (130)

15. Alexandra Eala -- 1,997 points

Best results: Washington DC champion (500), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Dubai quarterfinals (215), Berlin semifinal (195), Abu Dhabi quarterfinal (108)

16. Naomi Osaka -- 1,937 points

Best results: Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Bad Homburg finalist (325), Roland Garros fourth round (240)

17. Iva Jovic -- 1,927 points

Best results: Australian Open quarterfinal (430), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Charleston semifinal (195), Queens semifinal (195), Hobart finalist (163)

18. Madison Keys -- 1,750 points

Best results: Eastbourne champion (250), Australian Open fourth round (240), Roland Garros fourth round (240), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Charleston semifinal (195)

19. Elise Mertens -- 1,665 points

Best results: Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Australian Open fourth round (240), United Cup 3-1 singles record (150)

20. Anna Kalinskaya -- 1,663 points

Best results: Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Doha quarterfinal (215), Australian Open third round (130), Wimbledon third round (130)

Full race rankings - Singles

Doubles Race

Qualification: The same criteria applies for the doubles race. The top seven teams on the leaderboard automatically qualify, and the eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam duo ranked No. 8-20 in the race and isn't already qualified. If that Grand Slam pair is in position No. 21 and below, or all four major champion pairs are in the top seven, then the next-highest ranked team at No. 8 takes the last spot.

Currently, all three Grand Slam winning teams are in the top seven and would qualify for Indian Wells if the event started today.

FIRST PAIR QUALIFIED 🤩



After a stunning season so far including the winning Sunshine Double, Roland-Garros and Madrid, Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend are the first doubles pair confirmed to play on #TheUltimateStage at the WTA Finals Indian Wells!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/gqO5gqeajd — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2026

Team | Points | Tournaments played together

1. Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova* | 6,250 points | 7 | QUALIFIED

2. Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani | 5,723 points | 11

3. Aleksandra Krunic & Anna Danilina | 5,399 points | 12

4. Kristina Mladenovic & Guo Hanyu* | 3,341 points | 8

5. Zhang Shaui & Elise Mertens* | 3,018 points | 9

6. Demi Schuurs & Ellen Perez | 2,915 points | 15

7. Olivia Nicholls & Tereza Mihalikova | 2,115 points | 16

Last in:

8. Jelena Ostapenko & Hsieh Su-wei | 2,078 points | 5

*indicates Grand Slam champion pair this year

Full race rankings -- Doubles