Gold, Silver and Bronze: Olympic singles medal winners

The suspension of the Summer Olympics until 2021 gives Monica Puig a fifth year as Olympic champion. Here we celebrate her achievement and the other WTA players who have won medals in singles tennis since 1996.

Stefanie Graf, playing for West Germany, was the first singles gold medallist when tennis returned to the Olympic Games at Seoul 1988, defeating Gabriela Sabatini 6-3, 6-3 in the final as part of her unmatched Golden Slam feat that year.

The 18-year-old Gabriela Sabatini lost two major finals to Stefanie Graf within a few weeks of each other - the Argentinian had also lost her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open the month before taking silver at Seoul 1988.

The USA's Zina Garrison and Bulgaria's Manuela Maleeva had lost to Graf and Sabatini respectively in the semifinals, and took the joint bronze medal at Seoul 1988.

A 16-year-old Jennifer Capriati stunned home favorite Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 and Stefanie Graf 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to take the gold medal at Barcelona 1992 - the American's only win over Graf in 11 meetings.

Germany's Stefanie Graf added a silver medal from Barcelona 1992 to her gold medal four years previously after defeating Mary Joe Fernandez in the semifinals.

The USA's Mary Joe Fernandez (right) won two of her three Olympic medals at Barcelona 1992, taking joint bronze in singles after defeating Seoul bronze medallist Manuela Maleeva-Fragnière in the quarterfinals.

Spain's Arantxa Sánchez Vicario would also win two medals in front of her home crowd at Barcelona 1992, sealing her joint bronze in singles by defeating compatriot and doubles partner Conchita Martínez 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

In Atlanta 1996, American 20-year-old Lindsay Davenport captured gold on home soil after defeating compatriot Mary Joe Fernandez in the semifinals and upsetting Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 7-6(8), 6-2 in the final.

Spanish No.3 seed Arantxa Sánchez Vicario added a silver medal from Atlanta 1996 to her Barcelona singles bronze after winning a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 quarterfinal classic over Kimiko Date and surviving Jana Novotna 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Jana Novotna had dispatched No.1 seed Monica Seles 7-5, 3-6, 8-6 in the Atlanta 1996 quarterfinals, and edged Mary Joe Fernandez 7-6(8), 6-4 in the first bronze medal play-off of the tennis Olympic competition.

Venus Williams's first of four golds, and five Olympic medals in total - both joint all-time records - came at Sydney 2000, where the American defeated Elena Dementieva 6-2, 6-4 in the final to extend her winning streak to 32 matches.

Fresh off her first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, Russia's 18-year-old Elena Dementieva reached her maiden career final and took silver at Sydney 2000 after coming from a set down against Barbara Schett and Jelena Dokic.

The USA's Monica Seles lost only 10 games in four matches en route to the Sydney 2000 semifinals and, after falling 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to compatriot Venus Williams, dismissed home favorite Jelena Dokic 6-1, 6-4 to seal bronze.

Belgium's Justine Henin snapped the USA's streak of three golds at Athens 2004, coming from 1-5 down in the decider to deny Anastasia Myskina 7-5, 5-7, 8-6 in the semifinals before defeating Amélie Mauresmo 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

France's Amélie Mauresmo defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Alicia Molik 7-6(8), 6-3 in the semifinals to take silver at Athens 2004, hitting World No.1 for the first time a month later.

The unseeded Alicia Molik took bronze for Australia at Athens 2004 after upsetting No.4 seed Elena Dementieva in the first round, No.8 seed Ai Sugiyama in the quarterfinals and No.3 seed Anastasia Myskina in the bronze play-off.

Russia's Elena Dementieva, a silver medallist in 2000 and twice a Grand Slam runner-up, finally tasted glory at Beijing 2008, capturing gold by overcoming Serena Williams, Vera Zvonareva and Dinara Safina in succession.

Dinara Safina ended the hopes of two home players, Zheng Jie in the third round and Li Na in the semifinals, as well as defeating No.2 seed Jelena Jankovic in the quarterfinals, en route to capturing silver at Beijing 2008.

Vera Zvonareva completed the Russian sweep of the Beijing 2008 podium, taking bronze after defeating home favorite Li Na 6-0, 7-5 in the third-place play-off.

Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returned to the All England Club a month later to win her first Olympic singles gold at London 2012 for the USA, dropping just 17 games en route - and only one in a majestic 6-0, 6-1 final rout of Maria Sharapova.

Russia's Maria Sharapova posted wins over Kim Clijsters in the quarterfinals and compatriot Maria Kirilenko in the semifinals to seal silver at London 2012, but could not avoid the heaviest of her 20 losses to Serena Williams.

No.1 seed Victoria Azarenka took home two medals from London 2012, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals and Maria Kirilenko 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place play-off to capture bronze in singles.

A thrilling underdog run saw the unseeded Monica Puig win Puerto Rico's first ever Olympic gold at Rio 2016 after phenomenal performances to defeat Garbiñe Muguruza 6-1, 6-1, Petra Kvitova 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 and Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber won Germany's first Olympic medal in 24 years at Rio 2016, defeating Johanna Konta and Madison Keys to seal silver in a year that also saw her lift her first two Grand Slam trophies at the Australian and US Opens.

Petra Kvitova sealed the Czech Republic's second Olympic singles medal at Rio 2016 after dismissing Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and overcoming Madison Keys 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the bronze play-off.

