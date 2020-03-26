In today's lockdown buzz, Barbora Krejcikova and Anna Tatishvili unearth old photos and footage, Maria Sharapova hangs out with fans online and Laura Robson and Katie Boulter show solidarity with healthcare workers.

Lockdown nostalgia is taking hold among WTA stars, who are using their time at home to go through old photos and footage. Barbora Krejcikova unearthed a childhood video of her younger self practising against a wall and the freshly retired Anna Tatishvili picked out four of her best career memories, while Yanina Wickmayer found some old family snaps to share.

Thank you guys for all the messages 😍 when I was playing against this wall I never thought I will ever make it on tour and play with the best tennis players and meet most of the legends. I wasnt even dreaming of making it pro. I was just enjoying the game and doing what I love. — Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) March 26, 2020

Others are having a slightly harder time dealing with self-isolation, though: Eugenie Bouchard and Madison Keys have found themselves scraping the barrel of domestic tasks, Coco Gauff didn't stockpile thoroughly enough and Amanda Anisimova's ennui is going in circles.

quarantine day 11: folded the laundry i did before quarantine started — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 26, 2020

I just fully cleaned and organized my garage for fun — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 26, 2020

Heading to my 15th trip to the refrigerator today. Hoping some cookie dough magically appears maybe on trip number 30 it’ll be there. — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 26, 2020

Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) March 27, 2020

For many, video hangouts have become the new bars and pubs in the age of social distancing - and Maria Sharapova made some fans' nights with a two-hour online hangout.

Thank you for the best two hours I could have asked for!! #SharaFamilyHangout was on 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/etXddm945Y — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 26, 2020

This screenshot is money 😂 https://t.co/b6q9p9mObD — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 26, 2020

Of course, home training is still going strong, with Misaki Doi working on her coordination and Paula Ormaechea setting up a veritable network of resistance bands.

Meanwhile in the UK, past and present British players Laura Robson, Katie Boulter and Sarah Borwell all joined in with the #ClapForNHS initiative - collective applause from Britons currently locked down inside to show solidarity for National Health Service workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was so brilliant #clapforNHS anyone else get emotional? — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 26, 2020

Well that’s was moving. The backbone of our nation. Thank you #NHS 👏🏼❤️ — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) March 26, 2020

Appreciate everything you are doing and have done for us over the years. @NHS the greatest part of being British.thank you to all the health care providers who are battling for all of us. #makeitblue — Sarah Borwell (@sarahborwell) March 26, 2020