Lockdown nostalgia is taking hold among WTA stars, who are using their time at home to go through old photos and footage. Barbora Krejcikova unearthed a childhood video of her younger self practising against a wall and the freshly retired Anna Tatishvili picked out four of her best career memories, while Yanina Wickmayer found some old family snaps to share.

Others are having a slightly harder time dealing with self-isolation, though: Eugenie Bouchard and Madison Keys have found themselves scraping the barrel of domestic tasks, Coco Gauff didn't stockpile thoroughly enough and Amanda Anisimova's ennui is going in circles.

For many, video hangouts have become the new bars and pubs in the age of social distancing - and Maria Sharapova made some fans' nights with a two-hour online hangout.

Of course, home training is still going strong, with Misaki Doi working on her coordination and Paula Ormaechea setting up a veritable network of resistance bands.

Meanwhile in the UK, past and present British players Laura Robson, Katie Boulter and Sarah Borwell all joined in with the #ClapForNHS initiative - collective applause from Britons currently locked down inside to show solidarity for National Health Service workers on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

 