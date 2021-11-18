Ashleigh Barty in singles, and Katerina Siniakova in doubles, each won five titles this season en route to their respective year-end World No.1 rankings.

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday that Ashleigh Barty and Katerina Siniakova secured the 2021 WTA year-end No.1 singles and doubles rankings.

Barty, who in 2019 became the 14th different player to finish as the year-end No.1, ends the season as the top-ranked player for the third straight season. The week of Nov. 15 marks the Australian’s 102nd week as the World No.1, a position she first reached on June 25, 2019.

Barty joins Stefanie Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only players to finish as year-end No.1 for three consecutive years, and her 95 consecutive weeks as the WTA World No.1 is the fifth longest streak in WTA history.

Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, has also finished in the No.1 position before. She ended 2018 co-ranked doubles No.1 with partner Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech duo first achieved the No.1 ranking together on Oct. 22, 2018, and this week marks Siniakova’s 34th week overall in the top spot.

“Ashleigh and Katerina have enjoyed incredible seasons and I am delighted to see them earn the WTA Year-End No.1 Rankings,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “The WTA Tour this year has involved over 50 events in nearly 30 countries, and to finish the season in the No.1 position is an incredible achievement and highly deserved following their hard-work, passion and dedication to the game.”

Barty enjoyed another impressive season in 2021. She won five titles, including her second Grand Slam at The Championships, Wimbledon and defending her title at the Miami Open presented by Itaú. She lifted additional silverware at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne (which was her first tournament played since February 2020), the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Barty also posted a runner-up finish at the Mutua Madrid Open, going 42-8 in 2021, and with 6,411 points, she won the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.

Siniakova earned her second year-end No.1 finish. She, too, won five WTA doubles titles this season. Partnering with Barbora Krejcikova, the Czech duo triumphed at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne, the Mutua Madrid Open, Roland Garros and, most recently, the AKRON WTA Finals Guadalajara. Siniakova also teamed-up with Jelena Ostapenko to win the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Krejcikova and Siniakova also picked up the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.