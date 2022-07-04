In her return to Centre Court, former champion Simona Halep lost just three games in a Round of 16 win over No.4 seed Paula Badosa. She faces a familiar foe in Amanda Anisimova next.

With the loss of just three games, former champion Simona Halep rolled into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for a fifth time.

Halep, seeded No.16, returned to Centre Court on Monday for the first time since she held the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft in 2019, and dominated Spanish No.4 seed Paula Badosa from start to finish in a 6-1, 6-2 triumph. She hasn't lost a set in the fortnight so far, and will face No.20 seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

"It means a lot that I'm back in a quarterfinals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence. ... I'm really happy with the way I'm playing. I'm really confident. It's a pleasure to be on court." - Simona Halep

It was Halep's second emphatic result against Badosa this year; at the Mutua Madrid Open in May, Halep lost just four games against the then-No.2 seed on her home turf in a 6-3, 6-1 Round 2 victory.

Tale of the tape: The first match between two Top 20 seeds at this Championships went squarely in favor of the former World No.1 Halep broke Badosa's serve five times in just 59 minutes on court, never lost her own, and hit 17 winners to just nine unforced errors.

Badosa, playing another match on Centre Court after dispatching two-time former champion Petra Kvitova in Round 3, by contrast, never got going; she hit 20 unforced errors to just seven winners.

Nerves? None of 'em: Though it was her first match on Centre Court in more than 1,000 days, Halep was in fact back on the hallowed lawns on Sunday to celebrate the court's 100th anniversary, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other great champions.

That, she said, was what really got her heart racing.

"Actually, I was more nervous yesterday than today," she admitted with a smile in her on-court interview. "It's very special to be back I missed a lot, to play in Wimbledon. Three years was a lot ... It's always a pleasure to come back and to have the chance to play on Centre Court."

Amanda Anisimova ends Harmony Tan's run to make first Wimbledon quarter

20th seed Amanda Anisimova powered past France's Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 to book a place in her first Wimbledon quartefinal and first major quarterfinal since her run to the 2019 Roland Garros semifinals.

The last American woman in the draw, Anisimova is now an impressive 29-9 on the season, the fourth-best record on the Hologic WTA Tour behind Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Simona Halep. She backed up her tough three-set win over French Open finalist Coco Gauff by playing disciplined, powerful tennis to keep Tan at bay.

How the match was won: Tan, 24, was just the third woman to beat Serena Williams in the first two rounds of a major and advance to the second week. She needed just 51 minutes to get past Katie Boulter in the previous round but could not get her unpredictable game going in the face of Anisimova's big striking.

The 20-year-old American overpowered Tan's crafty all-court game in 74 minutes, striking 28 winners to 18 unforced errors in the match. Tan struck nine winners and 12 unforced errors, generating just two break points in the match. Anisimova coolly saved both to go unbroken on the day.

Anisimova enjoying a Wimbledon breakthrough: Prior to this year, Wimbledon was the only Slam at which Anisimova had yet to reach the third round. Her best result was a second-round showing in 2019.

"Going into this I didn't think this was possible," Anisimova said. "It's a dream come true right now."

Anisimova eyeing a 2019 redux: Anisimova enjoyed her breakout run at a major at the 2019 French Open. Then 17, Anisimova notched wins over Tan and Halep en route to her first major semifinal.

Now, Anisimova will face Halep with a Slam semifinal is on the line. In 2019, Anisimova snapped Halep's 11-match Roland Garros win streak. On Wednesday, she'll look to snap the 2019 champion's 11-match Wimbledon win streak.