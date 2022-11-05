Qinwen Zheng and Martina Trevisan made the biggest leaps into the Top 50 out of anyone on tour. Caroline Garcia jumped 70 spots to finish the season at No.4.

With the 2022 year-end rankings in the books, here is a look at the 10 players who made the biggest jump into the year-end Top 50:



1. Qinwen Zheng, +118 (from No.143 to No.25)

Zheng’s season was highlighted by reaching her first tour-level final, at Tokyo, where she defeated two Top 20 opponents -- No.4 Paula Badosa and No.13 Veronika Kudermetova -- along the way to the final. Across 17 tour-level, main-draw appearances, she also reached the semifinals at Melbourne 250 as a qualifier and the quarterfinals at the Rogers Cup, a WTA 1000 in Toronto.

2. Martina Trevisan +85 (from No.113 to No.28)

Trevisan won her first career singles title at Rabat and was also a semifinalist at Roland Garros, where she became the eighth Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. The 28-year-old finished the season with 18 main-draw wins. (She had nine in hear career entering 2022.)

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

3. Wang Xiyu +78 (from No.128 to No.50)

Wang reached the final four at two WTA 250 tournaments -- Washington, D.C., as a lucky loser, and Cluj-Napoca. Wang Finished the year with a 13-10 record in main-draw matches and recorded 10 of those wins at WTA 250 tournaments. She also finished as runner-up at a WTA 125 tournament in Valencia.

4. Caroline Garcia +70 (from No.74 to No.4)

Perhaps the most notable on the Top 10 biggest improvements in 2022 belongs to WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, who finishes the season equaling her career-best ranking. For the second-time in her career, Garcia won 40-plus matches (2017 she won 48) as she won four singles titles across all three surfaces -- hard (Cincinnati, WTA Finals), grass (Bad Homburg) and clay (Warsaw).

5. Beatriz Haddad Maia +67 (from No.82 to No.15)

Haddad Maia won a tour-best 12 matches on grass, including titles at Nottingham and Birmingham. She became the first woman to win 11-plus consecutive matches on grass since Serena Williams' 20-match win streak that spanned from 2015 through 2018. Haddad Maia finished the year with career-high rankings for both singles (No.15) and doubles (No.13).

Photo by Mathias Schulz/WTA

6. Ana Bogdan +64 (from No.112 to No.48)

Bogdan reached her first career singles final at Warsaw and added a pair of semifinal finishes in 2022 at Portoroz and Parma. The Romanian finished with 13 main-draw wins, her second most since making her main-draw debut in 2014 and added an 11-4 record at WTA 125 tournaments, including a title in her home country at Iasi.

7. Marie Bouzkova +63 (from No.89 to No.26)

A two-time finalist at WTA 250 tournaments this year, Bouzkova won her first career singles title at Prague, while also finishing as runner-up at Guadalajara 250. Bouzkova finished the year as the No.3-ranked Czech behind only No.16 Petra Kvitova and No.21 Barbora Krejcikova. Bouzkova also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, although no rankings points were awarded this year.

8. Aliaksandra Sasnovich +60 (from No.91 to No.31)

A two-time finalist in 2022 with runner-up finishes at Melbourne 250 and Cleveland, Sasnovich won a career-best 27 matches this year.

9. Amanda Anisimova +55 (from No.78 to No.23)

Anisimova captured her second career singles title in January at Melbourne 250 and went on to win 33 matches, topping her previous season best of 23 set in 2019. Anisimova finished the year with 13 wins on clay, tied for third best on tour.

10. Bernarda Pera +49 (from No.93 to No.44)

Pera won her first two career titles this season, in Budapest and Hamburg in back to back weeks. She also finished as runner-up at two WTA 125 tournaments -- Karlsruhe and Concord. Pera posted a 15-10 record in main-draw matches in 2022 and a 10-5 mark at WTA 125 events.