Offseason? What offseason? The preseason is already in full swing as the Hologic WTA Tour's best are already back on the courts to get ready for the Australian summer.

The 2022 Hologic WTA Tour season ended in November, but the players are already back in the gym and on the practice court to get their preseasons underway. With the 2023 season less than a month away, there was no rest for the weary.

The new season begins on Dec. 29 with the inaugural United Cup in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, followed by the first WTA-only events of the season at the Adelaide International (WTA 500) and ASB Classic (WTA 250) on Jan. 1 and 2, respectively.

From World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff to Petra Kvitova and Emma Raducanu, here's a glimpse into how the tour's top players are shaking off the rust and readying for the Australian summer:

