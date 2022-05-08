All of the current Top 25 players are on the initial entry list for the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open, this year's first clay-court WTA 1000 event.

Main-draw play begins at La Caja Mágica in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, April 25. The two-week tournament, a combined event with the ATP Tour 1000 field, culminates with the women's singles final on Saturday, May 6 and the women's doubles final on Sunday, May 7.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is at the top of the entry list, as she seeks one of the WTA 1000 titles she has yet to win. In the middle of her 37-match winning streak last year, Swiatek had to withdraw from Madrid with a right shoulder recovery.

Right behind Swiatek on the entry list is No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, the 2021 Madrid champion. Sabalenka currently leads the 2023 Race to the WTA Finals. In January, she won the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam title.

Last years finalists, defending champion Ons Jabeur, the World No.5, and runner-up and No.3 Jessica Pegula are entered, while No.4 Caroline Garcia rounds out the Top 5 players in the field.

The rest of this week's Top 10 players are also in the mix. No.6 Coco Gauff, No.7 Elena Rybakina, No.8 Daria Kasatkina, No.9 Maria Sakkari and No.10 Petra Kvitova.

Resurgent 33-year-old Kvitova, who just won the WTA 1000 event in Miami, holds the record for the most Mutua Madrid Open women's singles titles. She won the tournament in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka is another of this year's entrants who has reached the final in Madrid. Azarenka, currently ranked No.18, finished as runner-up in 2011 and 2012, losing to Kvitova and Serena Williams, respectively.

Among the other Grand Slam champions on the entry list are Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens.

Another Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, who is rehabbing an ankle injury she suffered in Miami, is also currently on the initial entry list.

Others include 2021 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova, as well as Grand Slam finalists Leylah Fernandez, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who continues her injury comeback after playing only three events last year.

Former World No.2 Paula Badosa will lead the Spanish contingent on home soil. Badosa reached the first WTA 1000 semifinal of her career at Madrid two years ago.

Former WTA Doubles World No.1 Barbora Strycova is also on the singles entry list with a special ranking after maternity leave.