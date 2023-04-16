The Hologic WTA Tour calendar shifts gears to the European clay-court season for the next six weeks, leading up to Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season.
Looking back at the 2022 European clay-court season
During the clay-court lead-up to 2022 Roland Garros, World No.1 Iga Swiatek extended her win streak with titles at Stuttgart and Rome, while Ons Jabeur had a leading 13 match-wins across the same three events.
The stage is set in Stuttgart 👀— wta (@WTA) April 16, 2023
The draw has been released and it features 9 of the Top 10 players!
Title winners
Stuttgart (WTA 500): Iga Swiatek
Istanbul (WTA 250): Anastasia Potapova
Madrid (WTA 1000): Ons Jabeur
Rome (WTA 1000): Iga Swiatek
Rabat (WTA 250): Martina Trevisan
Strasbourg (WTA 250): Angelique Kerber
Most main-draw match-wins
13-2 Ons Jabeur: Stuttgart QF, Madrid Won, Rome Runner-Up
9-0 Iga Swiatek: Stuttgart Won, Rome Won
8-3 Jil Teichmann: Istanbul R16, Madrid SF, Rome QF
7-3 Daria Kasatkina: Stuttgart R16, Madrid R16, Rome SF
Most rankings points earned
Ons Jabeur: 1,685
Iga Swiatek: 1,370
Jessica Pegula: 755
Aryna Sabalenka: 665
Jil Teichmann: 610
Back on red clay 🧡— wta (@WTA) April 16, 2023
The defending @PorscheTennis champ is back, @iga_swiatek! pic.twitter.com/B3Ox3L0rh4
Looking ahead
Top 20 schedule
Iga Swiatek: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Aryna Sabalenka: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Jessica Pegula: Madrid, Rome
Ons Jabeur: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Caroline Garcia: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Coco Gauff: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Elena Rybakina: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Daria Kasatkina: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Maria Sakkari: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Petra Kvitova: Madrid, Rome
Belinda Bencic: Madrid, Rome
Barbora Krejcikova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Veronika Kudermetova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Beatriz Haddad Maia: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Liudmila Samsonova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Victoria Azarenka: Madrid, Rome
Karolina Pliskova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Ekaterina Alexandrova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Magda Linette: Madrid, Rome
Martina Trevisan: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome
Withdrawals
Petra Kvitova: Stuttgart
Belinda Bencic: Stuttgart
Most points to defend leading up to Roland Garros
Players in the Top 20
1,685: Ons Jabeur
1,370: Iga Swiatek
755: Jessica Pegula
665: Aryna Sabalenka
535: Ekaterina Alexandrova
Clay-court by the numbers
12: Of the 12 clay-court tournaments current World No.1 Iga Swiatek has played, she has won five titles, while finishing as runner-up once.
108: Among those currently in the Top 100, Sara Errani has played the most clay-court tournaments, competing at 108 tour-level events. She has won seven clay-court titles, all coming at the WTA 250 level, most recently at 2015 Rio de Janeiro.
100: Among the current Top 50, four women own 100-plus clay-court match-wins: Simona Halep (142), Victoria Azarenka (110), Irina Camelia-Begu (104) and Petra Kvitova (101).
Best results at upcoming events
Stuttgart
Most wins
16-8: Angelique Kerber
15-7: Svetlana Kuznetsova
14-5: Laura Siegemund
13-8: Petra Kvitova
12-5: Anett Kontaveit
11-5: Karolina Pliskova
Last five Stuttgart champions: Iga Swiatek (2022), Ashleigh Barty (2021), Petra Kvitova (2019), Karolina Pliskova (2018), Laura Siegemund (2017)
Madrid
Most wins
32-9: Petra Kvitova (tournament record)
30-9: Simona Halep
21-9: Victoria Azarenka
14-13: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Last five Madrid champions: Ons Jabeur (2022), Aryna Sabalenka (2021), Kiki Bertens (2019), Petra Kvitova (2018), Simona Halep (2017)
Rome
Most wins
34-15: Venus Williams
25-16: Svetlana Kuznetsova
24-12: Victoria Azaenka
21-9: Simona Halep
16-9: Garbine Muguruza
15-6: Elina Svitolina
15-7: Karolina Pliskova
Last five Rome champions: Iga Swiatek (2022, 2021), Simona Halep (2020), Karolina Pliskova (2019), Elina Svitolina (2018)
Rabat
Most wins
12-4: Simona Halep
9-3: Ajla Tomljanovic
Last five Rabat champions: Martina Trevisan (2022), Maria Sakkari (2019), Elise Mertens (2018), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2017), Timea Bacsinszky (2016)
Strasbourg
Most wins
14-6: Peng Shuai
14-9: Alize Cornet
12-4: Caroline Garcia
8-7: Magda Linette
8-8: Elena Vesnina
Last five Strasbourg champions: Angelique Kerber (2022), Barbora Krejcikova (2021), Elina Svitolina (2020), Dayana Yastremska (2019), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2018)
WTA 125
There are four WTA 125 tournaments in the weeks leading up to Roland Garros: Saint Malo, France; Reus, Spain; Florence, Italy and Paris, France.
More on the WTA 125s
97: There have been 97 WTA 125 tournaments staged since the level was introduced in 2012.
4: Mayar Sherif has won four titles at the WTA 125 level, the most among all players, followed by Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Vitalia Diatchenko (3), Alison van Uytvanck (3) and Zheng Saisai (3).
26: Japan’s Misaki Doi has made the most appearances at the WTA 125 level.
46: Zheng Saisai has won the most matches at the WTA 125 level, posting a 46-16 record. Her 62 matches are also the most played at the level.
31: Mayar Sherif has won 31 matches at this level on clay, the most among all players, posting a 31-6 record. She has won the title at four of the 10 clay-court WTA 125 tournaments she has played.
Players with most match-wins at WTA 125 on clay
31: Mayar Sherif
28: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
26: Panna Udvardy
22: Sara Errani