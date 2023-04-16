Who had the most match-wins on European clay a year ago? Who has the most points to defend? Here’s a look at what you need to know heading into the red-clay season.

The Hologic WTA Tour calendar shifts gears to the European clay-court season for the next six weeks, leading up to Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season.

Looking back at the 2022 European clay-court season

During the clay-court lead-up to 2022 Roland Garros, World No.1 Iga Swiatek extended her win streak with titles at Stuttgart and Rome, while Ons Jabeur had a leading 13 match-wins across the same three events.

Title winners

Stuttgart (WTA 500): Iga Swiatek

Istanbul (WTA 250): Anastasia Potapova

Madrid (WTA 1000): Ons Jabeur

Rome (WTA 1000): Iga Swiatek

Rabat (WTA 250): Martina Trevisan

Strasbourg (WTA 250): Angelique Kerber

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Stuttgart 2022

Most main-draw match-wins

13-2 Ons Jabeur: Stuttgart QF, Madrid Won, Rome Runner-Up

9-0 Iga Swiatek: Stuttgart Won, Rome Won

8-3 Jil Teichmann: Istanbul R16, Madrid SF, Rome QF

7-3 Daria Kasatkina: Stuttgart R16, Madrid R16, Rome SF

Most rankings points earned

Ons Jabeur: 1,685

Iga Swiatek: 1,370

Jessica Pegula: 755

Aryna Sabalenka: 665

Jil Teichmann: 610

Looking ahead

Top 20 schedule

Iga Swiatek: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Aryna Sabalenka: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Jessica Pegula: Madrid, Rome

Ons Jabeur: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Caroline Garcia: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Coco Gauff: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Elena Rybakina: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Daria Kasatkina: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Maria Sakkari: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Petra Kvitova: Madrid, Rome

Belinda Bencic: Madrid, Rome

Barbora Krejcikova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Veronika Kudermetova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Beatriz Haddad Maia: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Liudmila Samsonova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Victoria Azarenka: Madrid, Rome

Karolina Pliskova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Ekaterina Alexandrova: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Magda Linette: Madrid, Rome

Martina Trevisan: Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome

Withdrawals

Petra Kvitova: Stuttgart

Belinda Bencic: Stuttgart

Most points to defend leading up to Roland Garros

Players in the Top 20

1,685: Ons Jabeur

1,370: Iga Swiatek

755: Jessica Pegula

665: Aryna Sabalenka

535: Ekaterina Alexandrova

Clay-court by the numbers

12: Of the 12 clay-court tournaments current World No.1 Iga Swiatek has played, she has won five titles, while finishing as runner-up once.

108: Among those currently in the Top 100, Sara Errani has played the most clay-court tournaments, competing at 108 tour-level events. She has won seven clay-court titles, all coming at the WTA 250 level, most recently at 2015 Rio de Janeiro.

100: Among the current Top 50, four women own 100-plus clay-court match-wins: Simona Halep (142), Victoria Azarenka (110), Irina Camelia-Begu (104) and Petra Kvitova (101).

Best results at upcoming events

Stuttgart

Most wins

16-8: Angelique Kerber

15-7: Svetlana Kuznetsova

14-5: Laura Siegemund

13-8: Petra Kvitova

12-5: Anett Kontaveit

11-5: Karolina Pliskova

Last five Stuttgart champions: Iga Swiatek (2022), Ashleigh Barty (2021), Petra Kvitova (2019), Karolina Pliskova (2018), Laura Siegemund (2017)

Madrid

Most wins

32-9: Petra Kvitova (tournament record)

30-9: Simona Halep

21-9: Victoria Azarenka

14-13: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Last five Madrid champions: Ons Jabeur (2022), Aryna Sabalenka (2021), Kiki Bertens (2019), Petra Kvitova (2018), Simona Halep (2017)

Rome

Most wins

34-15: Venus Williams

25-16: Svetlana Kuznetsova

24-12: Victoria Azaenka

21-9: Simona Halep

16-9: Garbine Muguruza

15-6: Elina Svitolina

15-7: Karolina Pliskova

Last five Rome champions: Iga Swiatek (2022, 2021), Simona Halep (2020), Karolina Pliskova (2019), Elina Svitolina (2018)

Rabat

Most wins

12-4: Simona Halep

9-3: Ajla Tomljanovic

Last five Rabat champions: Martina Trevisan (2022), Maria Sakkari (2019), Elise Mertens (2018), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2017), Timea Bacsinszky (2016)

Strasbourg

Most wins

14-6: Peng Shuai

14-9: Alize Cornet

12-4: Caroline Garcia

8-7: Magda Linette

8-8: Elena Vesnina

Last five Strasbourg champions: Angelique Kerber (2022), Barbora Krejcikova (2021), Elina Svitolina (2020), Dayana Yastremska (2019), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2018)

WTA 125

There are four WTA 125 tournaments in the weeks leading up to Roland Garros: Saint Malo, France; Reus, Spain; Florence, Italy and Paris, France.

More on the WTA 125s

97: There have been 97 WTA 125 tournaments staged since the level was introduced in 2012.

4: Mayar Sherif has won four titles at the WTA 125 level, the most among all players, followed by Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Vitalia Diatchenko (3), Alison van Uytvanck (3) and Zheng Saisai (3).

26: Japan’s Misaki Doi has made the most appearances at the WTA 125 level.

46: Zheng Saisai has won the most matches at the WTA 125 level, posting a 46-16 record. Her 62 matches are also the most played at the level.

31: Mayar Sherif has won 31 matches at this level on clay, the most among all players, posting a 31-6 record. She has won the title at four of the 10 clay-court WTA 125 tournaments she has played.

Players with most match-wins at WTA 125 on clay

31: Mayar Sherif

28: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

26: Panna Udvardy

22: Sara Errani