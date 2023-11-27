Beatriz Haddad Maia made history for Brazil on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2023, and for her efforts, she's been named GQ Brazil's "Woman of the Year."

Haddad Maia graces the cover of the magazine's December/January issue, which hit newsstands Wednesday, where she was profiled in a feature written by Ana Beatriz Gonçalves and starred in a stylish photo shoot by Pedro Dimitrow.

In June, Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros semifinals when she got that far in Paris, losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek, and broke the Top 10 as a result -- also a national first in the history of the WTA rankings. She ended the season ranked No.11, as she also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and won the WTA Elite Trophy in singles and doubles at the year's end.

The achievements put her name next to that of the legendary Maria Esther Bueno, who won 12 major singles titles prior to the advent of the Open Era in 1968, but Haddad Maia says she has a long way to go to match the influence of her late countrywoman.

"We still live in a sexist world. Maria Esther was part of a generation that fought for this and for the prize money," she said. "I respect and value. I sure don't put myself on the same page."

The 27-year-old left-hander, who only broke the world's Top 50 last year, also says she hopes to play into the next decade, as she's continued to gain confidence from each step in her development into one of the world's best.

"She has shown a lot of strength to be where she is now," her mother, Laís Haddad, said.

Haddad Maia also cracked the world's Top 10 in doubles this year, as she won the WTA 1000 title in Madrid with Victoria Azarenka in addition to her Zhuhai triumph alongside Veronika Kudermetova.