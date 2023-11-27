Wedding bells are ringing this offseason for many Hologic WTA Tour stars. After Marta Kostyuk got married in Cyprus at the beginning of November, both Anastasia Potapova and Shelby Rogers joined her in walking down the aisle over the last week.

Potapova announced her marriage to ATP pro Alexander Shevchenko on Dec. 1, while Rogers wed John Slavik, a former college hockey player, in December's early days, too.

Both couples got engaged earlier this year. Shevchenko popped the question in September, after less than a year of dating, while Slavik proposed to Rogers ahead of her hometown tournament at the Credit One Charleston Open in the spring.

The 31-year-old South Carolinian made sure that her hometown played a big part in their nuptials as well: Rogers and Slavik held their reception at the Harborside East venue in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and used Charleston-based photographers, florists and event planners.

"Thank you to everyone that helped make our day so special," Rogers wrote on social media Sunday alongside wedding photos. "We are overcome with gratitude, love, joy, and excitement."

Potapova heralded her nuptials by posting a reel on Instagram that showcased her pre-ceremony prep.

One of three ATP-WTA couples to get engaged in the last 12 months, Potapova and Shevchenko, were the first to wed to cap a whirlwind romance. They joined Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov, and Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo in saying, “Yes!” this year, and both enjoyed career-best seasons on tour in 2023.

Potapova flirted with the Top 20 at No. 21 in June, while Shevchenko started the year ranked outside the Top 150 and ended it at No. 48.

“It’s really helpful to have someone who can support you, not just on your team, but someone you’re close to," Potapova told Tennis.com during Roland Garros. "He’s someone who not only knows tennis but also wants what is best for you. Even if I play like s—, he’s still going to support me, so that’s very nice to have someone like this on the tour. He understands.”