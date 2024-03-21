No.23 seed Caroline Garcia of France moved into the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career with a gritty 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 upset of No.3 seed and local hope Coco Gauff on Monday.

Garcia ousted southern Florida resident Gauff after 1 hour and 43 minutes of play, putting the Frenchwoman into her first quarterfinal of the 2024 season. Garcia now leads Gauff 3-2 in their head-to-head, with Garcia having won their last three meetings.

Top 10 tally: Monday marked Garcia's first win over a Top 10 player since the end of 2022, when she notched four Top 10 wins en route to the title at the 2022 WTA Finals (including a round-robin victory over Gauff). Since that triumph, Garcia had lost her next seven matches against Top 10 players.

However, former World No.4 Garcia has put together another hot streak in Miami, and she has now tallied a total of 25 Top 10 wins in her career. Before ousting reigning US Open champion Gauff, Garcia beat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka for the second time this year in the previous round.

Garcia is the first French woman to make the Miami quarterfinals since former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli made the second of her two Miami semifinals back in 2012. No French woman has ever made the Miami Open final.

Key moments: Garcia, who ranks No.3 in total aces this year (trailing only Karolina Pliskova and Elena Rybakina), was stellar on serve in the opening set, where she won 85 percent of her first-service points and never faced a break point.

But World No.3 Gauff charged back in the second set, racing to a 5-0 lead before leveling the match at a set apiece. In the second set, Gauff fired eight winners while Garcia hit only one.

A major turning point came early in the third set, where Garcia fended off four break points in the opening game. Spurred on by winning that tussle, Garcia ramped up her game and broke Gauff at love to take a crucial 2-0 lead.

Garcia did not face another break point as she again commanded the court, prevailing on five of her six second-service points in the set to keep herself in front.

Garcia surprisingly hit only one ace on Monday, but it was to complete a love hold for 5-2 in the final set. In the next game, she broke Gauff for the third time to emerge victorious.

Next up: Garcia will now meet the winner of the upcoming match between unseeded Danielle Collins of the United States and No.19 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania. Collins is a former Top 10 player and 2022 Australian Open finalist, while Cirstea was a semifinalist in Miami just last year.

More to come...