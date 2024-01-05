2024 WTA Main Draw Debuts

Photos: The players contesting their first WTA main draw in 2024

McCartney Kessler and Monique Barry were first two players to compete in a WTA main draw for the first time in 2024.

University of Florida alumna McCartney Kessler, 24, successfully came through her second career WTA qualifying draw in Auckland. The No.217-ranked American had improved from No.945 one year previously.

New Zealand's Monique Barry, 21, earned an Auckland wild card after winning a pre-event play-off. In her first match against a Top 100 player, the World No.649 pushed Elina Avanesyan to a first-set tiebreak in the first round.

