Last-minute pairing, last ones standing: Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova stormed to the Roland Garros doubles title on Sunday with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. The win is the first Grand Slam doubles title for Gauff, and the eighth for Siniakova.

The American-Czech duo, seeded No.5 in the draw, came together for the French Open due to injuries to their expected doubles partners. Gauff was expected to play with Jessica Pegula, who missed the entire clay-court season due to injury, while two of the former Grand Slam finalists that Siniakova has partnered with this year are currently on the sidelines: Australia's Storm Hunter ruptured her Achilles at Billie Jean King Cup in April, while Taylor Townsend -- whom Siniakova made the quarterfinals in Rome with -- injured her ankle in Rabat the week prior to the French Open and withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam as a result.

Townsend, in fact, was the person who facilitated the "last-minute" scratch partnership between the two former World No.1s, Gauff said earlier in the tournament.

"Really, I was trying to find an American to play with because Jessie pulled out, and obviously the Olympics are going to be here. My whole plan at the start of the year was to try to play with somebody I could potentially play with at the Olympics," she said.

"That was kind of last-minute thrown out because of Jess's injury. I just wasn't even going to play at first. Then Taylor Townsend unfortunately rolled her ankle. She texted me about playing with Katerina. I was, like, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' Obviously, she's won multiple Slams in this sport, and we could have a good chance."

That "good chance" turned into a championship run. Gauff and Siniakova lost just one set in the tournament -- the first in the semifinals against Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk, which they eventually won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In the 1 hour and 47-minute final, Gauff and Siniakova also trailed in the first set, though this time, they won it. After twice leading by a break, Gauff and Siniakova were two points away from losing the set at 5-4, 30-30 -- and also trailed 5-3 in the tiebreak.

Guaff was the only player to not lose serve in the match, which saw nine breaks.

Paolini, playing her second final in as many days after finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek in singles on Saturday, was also seeking her first Grand Slam doubles title. Errani, a five-time major champion, played the Roland Garros final three years in a row from 2012-14 with Roberta Vinci.

