Which Hologic WTA Tour player will reach her first Grand Slam singles final in 2025? How about crack the Top 10? Or win a WTA 1000 for the first time?

The name on everyone's lips is Mirra Andreeva.

The 17-year-old earned high marks from her fellow peers in the opening week of the season, with Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka among those picking the teen sensation to add several more achievements to her fast-growing career resume.

"No pressure, Mirra, you can do it!" joked Jabeur, who's lost to Andreeva twice, after picking her to win a Slam and also reach the Top 10 in the next 12 months.

But how did Andreeva react to the high praise?

"I'm going to do everything possible for that," she said. "I will try."

The 17-year-old, who started the season ranked No.16, had a strong first tournament of 2025 at the Brisbane International. She reached the semifinals, beating Jabeur along the way before falling to eventual champion Sabalenka, and teamed with Diana Shnaider to lift the doubles trophy.

But those weren't the only predictions our stars made.

World No.8 Emma Navarro, 2024's Most Improved Player of the Year, looked into her crystal ball and backed Shnaider to take home her first WTA 1000 crown, while Jabeur and Sabalenka picked Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen to raise one of the tour's 10 biggest trophies.

World No.13 Shnaider, winner of four WTA singles titles last year, also was picked by Badosa and Emma Navarro to break into the Top 10 -- while Anna Kalinksaya backed herself after getting "really close" to breaking into that ranking range in 2024.

Watch all their picks in the video below, and follow along throughout the year to find out whose predictions come true.