Wuhan 2026: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

The 2026 Asian Swing continues with the season's last WTA 1000, the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open.

Wuhan will play hosts to its ninth edition, and three-time champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines the field as the lone past champion set to compete. The tournament is played at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre on outdoor hard courts.

Here is everything to know about this year’s Wuhan Open.

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play begins Monday, Oct. 12, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 18 with the championships. The doubles final begins at 4:00 p.m. local time with the singles final to follow, not before 6:30 p.m.

Time conversions: 6:30 p.m. China Standard Time = 6:30 a.m. EST, 11:30 a.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. CEST

Here are the dates for each round:

Singles

First round: October 12-13

Second round: October 14

Third round: October 15

Quarterfinals: October 16

Semifinals: October 17

Final: October 18

Doubles

First round: October 12-13

Second round: October 14-15

Quarterfinals: October 16

Semifinals: October 17

Final: October 18

What is the singles draw and who are some of the stars competing?

In Wuhan, there will be a 56-player singles field, one of three WTA 1000 tournaments with a draw of that size alongside Doha and Dubai. In doubles, the field is 28 teams.

With World No. 1 Elena Rybakina's withdrawal, Sabalenka will be the top ranked player in this year's edition, seeking to win her fourth Wuhan Open. She is the lone defending champion set to compete.

Jessica Pegula, 2025 finalist, is set to return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz for the first time since the US Open. Pegula is one of two past finalists, joining Zheng Qinwen, who advanced to the final in 2024.

Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk round out top eight seeds in the mix. They, in addition to Sabalenka and Pegula, will receive a bye into the second round.

Projected seeded players

Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Mirra Andreeva Linda Noskova Elina Svitolina Karolina Muchova Iga Swiatek Marta Kostyuk Belinda Bencic Iva Jovic Diana Shnaider Sorana Cirstea Alexandra Eala Elise Mertens Jasmine Paolini Maja Chwalinska

Draw ceremony: The singles draw ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. local time.

Singles wild cards: To be determined

*Singles Withdrawals: Elena Rybakina (foot), Coco Gauff (fatigue), Amanda Anisimova (wrist) Naomi Osaka (change of schedule), Emma Navarro, Madison Keys (abdominal injury), Anastasia Potapova, Karolina Pliskova (back)

*Entry lists are subject to change. The full player list can be found here.

Who are the defending champions?

Last season, Gauff defeated Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in 1 hour and 42 minutes to earn her 11th of 12 WTA singles titles. Wuhan was her second championship of the 2025 season, more than four months after she won her second Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Gauff was consistent all week, defeating the ranks of Zhang Shaui, Jasmine Paolini and more. She won all her matches in straight sets, becoming the first player to win Wuhan without dropping a set since the tournament’s inception in 2014. Across her five matches, she lost just a total of 25 games, the fewest of any Wuhan champion.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Storm Hunter defeated Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Champions Reel: How Coco Gauff won Wuhan 2025

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Wuhan, a total of $4,088,211 is available in prize money. As with all WTA 1000 events, 1000 ranking points are on the table.

Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money for each round in both draws:

Singles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 10 | $18,300

Second round: 65 | $26,000

Third round: 120 | $49,250

Quarterfinal: 215 | $98,500

Semifinal: 390 | $197,000

Finalist: 650 | $385,001

Champion: 1000 | $665,000

Doubles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 10 | $11,500

Second round: 120 | $17,200

Quarterfinal: 215 | $30,400

Semifinal: 390 | $59,000

Finalist: 650 | $110,010

Champion: 1000 | $195,000