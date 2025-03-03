Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Home Champions

Photos: Jessica Pegula and the last 30 champions on home soil

Jessica Pegula won her second title on American soil at the 2025 ATX Open. Take a look back at the last 30 players to win WTA singles titles in their own countries.

Jessica Pegula won her seventh career title, and second on home soil, at Austin 2025 as the top seed. Pegula defeated McCartney Kessler in the sixth all-American final of the 2020s.
01 /30
Alex Smith/ATX Open

Competing in just her seventh tour-level main draw, McCartney Kessler won her maiden WTA title at Cleveland 2024. The 25-year-old American won four out her five matches in three sets.
02 /30
Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Katie Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham title in 2024 with a run that included two 3-hour, 13-minute wins over British compatriots Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu.
03 /30
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Danielle Collins backed up the Miami title by winning a second straight tournament on home soil at Charleston 2024. The American had won both events unseeded.
04 /30
Chris Smith

Three years after winning her first title at Bogota 2021, Camila Osorio reclaimed the trophy in 2024. It was the seventh time in 26 editions that a Colombian had won the tournament.
05 /30
Copa Colsanitas Zurich

Danielle Collins won her first WTA 1000 title at Miami 2024 in her home state, becoming the first American champion of the tournament since Sloane Stephens in 2018.
06 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Two weeks after claiming the 2023 Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, China's Zheng Qinwen picked up her second WTA title and first on home soil in Zhengzhou.
07 /30
Huang Jinwen/WTA

Wang Xiyu's maiden title at Guangzhou 2023 ensured a Chinese champion for the sixth time in tournament history, following Li Na (2004), Yan Zi (2005), Zhang Shuai (2013, 2017) and Wang Qiang (2018).
08 /30
Galaxy Holding Group Guangzhou Open

In front of a raucous New York crowd, Coco Gauff held off Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open, her first career Grand Slam title. Gauff became the first American teenager to win a women's Grand Slam title this century.
09 /30
Al Bello/Getty Images

Two weeks after winning her first title on home soil, Coco Gauff lifted her second at Cincinnati 2023 -- the first WTA 1000 trophy of the 19-year-old's career.
10 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Coco Gauff, 19, became the third American champion on home soil this decade when she won her first WTA 500 title, and fourth overall, at Washington 2023.
11 /30
Ben Solomon/Mubadala Citi DC Open

World No.1 Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player ever to win a WTA title on home soil at Warsaw 2023. The trophy was Swiatek's 15th overall.
12 /30
Adam Harasim/BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

Nottingham 2023 saw Katie Boulter win her first career title, defeating Jodie Burrage in the first all-British WTA final since San Francisco 1977. Andy Murray, champion in the ATP Challenger event held alongside, completed the home singles sweep.
13 /30
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Barbora Krejcikova continued her 2022 autumn resurgence by becoming the first home champion in Ostrava - the Czech's second title in her own country.
14 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Marie Bouzkova kept the Prague trophy in Czech hands after winning her maiden title in 2022, becoming the fifth home champion in the previous eight editions of the tournament.
15 /30
Daniel Gravis/WTA

Ashleigh Barty claimed her third major title at the 2022 Australian Open without dropping a set, becoming the first home women's champion at the tournament since Chris O'Neil in 1978.
16 /30
Getty Images

For the third year running, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty captured a January title in Australia, reclaiming the 2022 Adelaide 500 title for a second time to lift her 23rd WTA singles trophy.
17 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Two weeks after winning her first WTA title in Palermo on Italian clay, Danielle Collins backed it up by capturing her second on the American hard courts of San Jose 2021 - extending her winning streak to 10 in the process.
18 /30
Larry Hinh/Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Barbora Krejcikova became the sixth home champion in Prague since the inaugural 1992 edition after winning the tournament's third all-Czech final over Tereza Martincova in 2021.
19 /30
Livesport Prague Open

The inaugural Bad Homburg Open in 2021 concluded with German No.1 Angelique Kerber claiming her 13th career title, and her third on home soil alongside back-to-back Stuttgart triumphs in 2015 and 2016.
20 /30
Sportfoto Zimmer/Maurer

In her third Nottingham final, Johanna Konta lifted the trophy for the first time in 2021, becoming the first British woman to win a title on home soil since Sue Barker at Brighton 1981.
21 /30
Getty Images for LTA

At Bogota 2021, 19-year-old Camila Osorio followed in the footsteps of Fabiola Zuluaga and Mariana Duque-Mariño to become the third Colombian champion in the tournament's 23-year history.
22 /30
Copa Colsanitas

Daria Kasatkina became the first player to win both Russian WTA 500 events after capturing St. Petersburg 2021, taking the 30th all-Russian WTA final after Margarita Gasparyan retired due to injury.
23 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Competing for the first time since the 2020 Tour shutdown, Barty picked up where she left off with her second title on Australian soil at the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic, defeating Garbiñe Muguruza in the final.
24 /30
Getty Images

The inaugural edition of Lexington in 2020 featured three American semifinalists - and it was Jennifer Brady who eventually became a champion on home soil, defeating Jil Teichmann to claim her maiden title.
25 /30
Getty

After losing two Sydney finals in 2018-19, a third Australian final at Adelaide 2020 saw Ashleigh Barty defeat Dayana Yastremska to win in front of her home crowd for the first time.
26 /30
Getty

Having had no home champions since 1998, Japan got two in as many weeks in September 2019, with Naomi Osaka picking up her first home title in Osaka, the city of her birth, without dropping a set.
27 /30
Getty

In the second all-Japanese WTA final in the Open Era, Nao Hibino defeated Misaki Doi to win the 2019 Hiroshima title - the first Japanese winner on home soil since Ai Sugiyama won Tokyo 1998.
28 /30
Japan Women's Open

Madison Keys' affinity for home continued in her fourth straight final on US soil at Cincinnati 2019, with the American beating Svetlana Kuznetsova to pick up her fifth career title.
29 /30
Jimmie48/WTA

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years at Toronto 2019, starting by winning four consecutive three-setters and taking the final after Serena Williams was forced to retire.
30 /30
Getty

